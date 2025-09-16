Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Hulk Hogan's daughter left out of will; Robert Redford dead at 89

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Brooke Hogan responds after being completely left out of father Hulk Hogan's $5M will

- Robert Redford dead at 89

- 'Golden Girls' writer exposes what they 'got away with' on hit Emmy-winning sitcom's first season

FAMILY IMPACT - Jillian Michaels describes Charlie Kirk's powerful impact on her teenage son.

BY 'GRACE OF GOD' - 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe hospitalized after gruesome car crash.

OUT OF THIS WORLD - Sydney Sweeney slips into swimsuits for birthday ‘trip to mars.’

ROYAL TREATMENT - King Charles planning royal spectacle for President Trump, with carriage rides and star-studded guest list.

PRAYER FOR ERIKA - Morgan Wallen sends prayers to Charlie Kirk's widow Erika during emotional concert performance.

ALL ABOARD - ‘The Love Boat’ cast sets sail again with reunion: The stars then and now.

STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT - Sydney Sweeney, Lainey Wilson, Selena Gomez lead star arrivals at Emmys 2025 red carpet.

