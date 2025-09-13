Morgan Wallen sends prayers to Charlie Kirk's widow Erika during emotional concert performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morgan Wallen shared a touching message for Erika Kirk following her husband's assassination at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 12, Wallen was performing in Edmonton, Alberta for his "I'm The Problem" tour when he addressed the crowd, honoring Charlie Kirk and his family, and sharing that he's praying for them.

"I’m not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days, and I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way," Wallen is seen saying in a video uploaded on Instagram.

The country star began singing, and asked fans to join in, on his hit song, "I’m A Little Crazy." Fans took to the comment section of the video and noted the passion in Wallen's voice while singing this song.

'DARK MOMENT FOR AMERICA': TRUMP DECLARES CHARLIE KIRK'S VOICE 'BIGGER AND GRANDER' AFTER ASSASSINATION

"You can feel his anger in the way he sang it. We love you Morgan. We love you Erika. We love you Charlie. We love you America," one user wrote.

Another added, "you can see and hear his anger.. we love you Morgan"

"Just when I thought I couldn’t love him anymore," a third person wrote.

On Sept. 12, Erika broke her silence on her husband's death. In a video uploaded to Turning Point USA's YouTube account, Erika said, "Charlie loved, loved life. He loved his life. He loved America. He loved nature, which helped him always bring him closer to God."

Erika continued, "But most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart. And I knew that, every day I knew that. He made sure I knew that every day. Every day, he would ask me, ‘How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?’ Every day, every day. He was such a good man. He still is a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband."

Kirk, who was killed Wednesday during a speaking engagement in Orem, Utah, was a well-known conservative activist. He was 31 when he was assassinated.

Friday morning, President Trump announced during a live appearance on "Fox & Friends" that an arrest had been made in Kirk's murder.

Tyler Robinson , 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected early next week.