Brooke Hogan responds after being completely left out of father Hulk Hogan's $5M will

Brooke Hogan isn't surprised she was left out of her father Hulk Hogan's will.

Following the WWE legend's death, his $5 million fortune was left to his son, Nick Hogan. Brooke shared that being left out of the will is "what she asked for" from her father.

"His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time," Brooke told TMZ.

Brooke was estranged from Hulk and her mother, Linda Hogan, long before his death. After Hulk died in July, Brooke took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her father and shed some insight into what had caused the rift in their relationship.

"We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never 'fought.' It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business.

"I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing to prove to the world or anyone," she wrote at the time.

Brooke shared that she, her husband, Steven Oleksy, and their twins, Oliver and Molly, had relocated from Tennessee to Florida since her father was getting older.

"I wanted to be there as much as I could. We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden, he didn't want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn't get through."

After their dynamic began to change, Brooke said she and her dad had "respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll," and led her to take a step back from their relationship. She was also dealing with a high-risk pregnancy at the time.

"I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this," she wrote.

Hulk died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate. He was 71.

