'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe hospitalized after gruesome car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend are recovering from a car crash that took place Friday in Tennessee.

Wolfe, 61, revealed that he and Leticia Cline "were involved in a car accident last evening in Columbia, TN," he wrote on Instagram stories Saturday.

The History Channel star showed an image of his heavily damaged blue vintage vehicle on social media following the collision. Cline revealed on her own social media platforms that her jaw hit the shattered car window.

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR MIKE WOLFE MAKES ‘TOUGH DECISION’ TO SHUTTER NASHVILLE STORE

"By the grace of God, we're both safe and okay," Wolfe shared with his fans. "We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery."

Wolfe added, "Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless."

Later in the evening, the reality television star updated fans and said, "It's been a rough nite but now there's light at the end of the tunnel."

"I truly believe in the power of group prayers thank you to all of you that have sent them to us," he added.

Cline also shared Wolfe's post on her own social media account, in addition to more photos of the vehicle after the collision.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In another image, Wolfe reclined next to his girlfriend as she rested in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace.

"Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow," she wrote in a post shared late Saturday.

"Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut but I still got my brain and that's all that matters."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wolfe's representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Wolfe closed his Nashville storefront, Antique Archaeology, after 15 years in business.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This place has meant the world to me – not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community," he shared in a lengthy Instagram post. "The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place."

He added, "I’ve been so proud to be a part of this neighborhood, this city, and this chapter of life. But sometimes, even when something is good, you have to pause and ask yourself where your time is going — and where your heart is calling you next."

The television star admitted that he wanted to pursue a slower pace of life in his home state of Iowa.

"This isn’t goodbye – it’s just a new rhythm," Wolfe concluded. "I’ll forever be grateful for every moment in that Nashville space, and for all of you who made it more than just a shop. You made it home."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Wolfe’s decision to shutter his Nashville store comes after the death of his late "America Pickers" co-star and dear friend Frank Fritz .

The "American Pickers" dynamic duo had a special friendship and starred on the hit show together for over a decade. In September 2024, Fritz died of complications from a stroke while in hospice care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP