Sydney Sweeney slips into swimsuits for birthday 'trip to mars'

Sydney Sweeney is in a season of celebrating.

The "White Lotus" star enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with friends in honor of her 28th birthday Friday.

Sweeney shared a carousel of clips on Instagram from a "little trip to mars" before switching gears for the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

The "Euphoria" actress rocked a sleek black one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline to perfect her poses in the middle of a lake.

She fearlessly cliff-jumped with pals before strapping on a board and surfing the wakes behind a speedboat.

Sweeney slipped into a golden bikini top with metallic bottoms while posing near the red rock canyons, wearing a sheer cream-colored shirt and cowboy hat.

She traded her sparkling swimsuit for a white one-piece to trek through the caves and write her name in mud on one of the walls.

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress was worlds away from the great outdoors while appearing on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards.

Dressed in a strapless crimson-colored Oscar De La Renta gown, Sweeney accessorized with a stunning 120-carat diamond necklace which featured a 40-carat marquise drop.

Sweeney's Emmy appearance came on the heels of her controversial collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

In one version of the ad, Sweeney stated: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

American Eagle later defended Sweeney amid the backlash, but removed the controversial video from the brand's social media accounts.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the statement said. "Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."