Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney slips into swimsuits for birthday 'trip to mars'

'White Lotus' star shares Instagram clips from adventure trip before appearing in crimson Oscar De La Renta gown for Emmys

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Sydney Sweeney is in a season of celebrating.

The "White Lotus" star enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with friends in honor of her 28th birthday Friday.

Sweeney shared a carousel of clips on Instagram from a "little trip to mars" before switching gears for the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

SYDNEY SWEENEY, LAINEY WILSON, SELENA GOMEZ LEAD STAR ARRIVALS AT EMMYS 2025 RED CARPET

Sydney Sweeney rocks red dress at the Emmy Awards.

Sydney Sweeney at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner)

The "Euphoria" actress rocked a sleek black one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline to perfect her poses in the middle of a lake. 

She fearlessly cliff-jumped with pals before strapping on a board and surfing the wakes behind a speedboat.

SYDNEY SWEENEY'S CO-STAR DEFENDS ‘AMERICANA’ FILM AFTER JEANS AD BACKLASH TANKS OPENING WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Sweeney slipped into a golden bikini top with metallic bottoms while posing near the red rock canyons, wearing a sheer cream-colored shirt and cowboy hat.

Sydney Sweeney sports black one-piece bathing suit

Sydney Sweeney strikes a pose on vacation. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney and model pal pose in swimsuits on a boat.

Lake days are the best days for Sydney Sweeney and her model pal, Amélie Tremblay. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

She traded her sparkling swimsuit for a white one-piece to trek through the caves and write her name in mud on one of the walls. 

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress was worlds away from the great outdoors while appearing on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards

Dressed in a strapless crimson-colored Oscar De La Renta gown, Sweeney accessorized with a stunning 120-carat diamond necklace which featured a 40-carat marquise drop.

Sydney Sweeney strikes a pose wearing a gold bikini and cowboy hat.

The "Euphoria" star rocked a gold bikini for an Instagram photo shoot. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney shows off white bathing suit on vacation

Sydney Sweeney sported a white one-piece to trek through the canyons on her birthday vacation. (Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

Sweeney's Emmy appearance came on the heels of her controversial collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." 

In one version of the ad, Sweeney stated: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in red dress at the Emmy Awards

Sydney Sweeney stepped out in a red Oscar De La Renta gown for the Emmy Awards Sunday in LA. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

American Eagle later defended Sweeney amid the backlash, but removed the controversial video from the brand's social media accounts.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the statement said. "Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

