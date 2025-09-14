Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Emmys

Sydney Sweeney, Lainey Wilson, Selena Gomez lead star arrivals at Emmys 2025 red carpet

Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson and Sydney Sweeney among celebrities showcasing designer looks at Peacock Theater

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars arrived at the Peacock Theater for the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday. 

Country star, Lainey Wilson, who will be singing during the in memorium segment of the award show, walked the carpet in an all-white ensemble, including a cowboy hat and sheer bedazzled pants.

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet as part of the cast of "Only Murders in the Building," in a red dress. She styled her hair in an updo and accessorized with diamond earrings.

Sydney Sweeney, Lainey Wilson and Selena Gomez three-way split

Sydney Sweeney, Lainey Wilson and Selena Gomez on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. (Getty Images)

AMAL CLOONEY, HEIDI AND LENI KLUM TURN HEADS AT THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet in a strapless red dress with a short train flowing behind her. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and rings and kept her makeup look natural.

Two-time Emmy Award winner, Jennifer Coolidge, hit the red carpet in a long-sleeve black figure-hugging dress, which featured ruffles on the chest. She wore her hair in an updo with a few pieces left out to frame her face, and accessorized with dangling earrings. 

Lainey Wilson wore an all-white ensemble to the red carpet.

Lainey Wilson wore an all-white ensemble to the red carpet. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in a red dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in a red dress. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney at the Emmy Awards in a red dress.

Sydney Sweeney in a strapless red dress at the Emmy Awards. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jason Segel, nominated tonight for his role in "Shrinking," opted for a dark red suit with black lapels, with a black button-up shirt underneath.

Jennifer Coolidge in a black dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Jennifer Coolidge wore a black dress with ruffles on the chest. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Segel at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Jason Segel at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller made it a date night with his wife Christine Taylor. Stiller wore a classic black tuxedo, while Taylor wore an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Nominated tonight for her work in the hit show, "Matlock," Kathy Bates, walked the red carpet in a floor-length brown dress with a dramatic neckline. 

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor posing for photos at the Emmy Awards in 2025.

Ben Stiller walked the red carpet with his wife, Christine Taylor. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kathy Bates in a brown dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Kathy Bates walked the carpet in a brown dress with a dramatic neckline. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Michelle Monaghan stunned on the red carpet in a metallic silver gown, which she paired with minimal accessories, including danging earrings.

"Game of Thrones" star, Gwendoline Christie, walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in a white suit, pairing the look with red high heels and bold red lipstick.

EMMY HOST NATE BARGATZE WON’T SHY AWAY FROM FAITH DURING TV’S BIGGEST NIGHT

Meghann Fahy at the 2025 Emmy Awards in a black dress.

Meghann Fahy walked the carpet in a black dress with a plunging neckline. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy turned heads on the red carpet in a black long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit down the middle.

Michelle Monaghan wore a silver metallic gown to the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Michelle Monaghan wore a metallic silver dress on the red carpet. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie in a white suit at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Gwendoline Christie wore a white suit on the red carpet. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"White Lotus" star and BLACKPINK singer, Lisa, arrived in a pink gown with a hip-high slit and a long train. She paired the look with silver jewelry with pink gems, including earrings, a necklace and multiple bracelets.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Little Big Town singer, Kimberly Schlapman, walked the red carpet in a figure-hugging bedazzled red dress with a sheer skirt.

Lisa wore a pink dress with a thigh-high slit to the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Lisa wore a stunning pink gown on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Kimberly Schlapman at the 2025 Emmy Awards in a red dress.

Kimberly Schlapman wore a bedazzled red dress. (John Shearer/WireImage)

Aimee Lou Wood posed for photos in a strapless pink tea-length gown with a slight train following behind her. The "White Lotus" star paired the look with pink shoes, diamond rings and earrings.

Karen Fairchild walked the red carpet in a jewel-encrusted long-sleeve and high-neck gown.

Aimee Lou Wood in a pink dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Aimee Lou Wood in a pink gown with a small train. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Karen Fairchild in a silver dress at the emmy awards in 2025

Karen Fairchild rocked a jewel-encrusted gown on the red carpet. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Nominated for the fourth time in the lead actress in a comedy category, Jean Smart, walked the red carpet in a floor-length green dress with a beaded high neckline and billowing sleeves. She accessorized the look with dual-toned gold and diamond earrings.

Jenna Ortega wowed when she walked the red carpet in a skin-baring top composed of big jewels, paired with a black floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a dramatic makeup look, including bleached eyebrows and a dark red lip. 

Jean Smart at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Jean Smart walked the carpet in a green dress. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Jenna Ortega at the Emmy Awards in 2025

Jenna Ortega wore a skin-baring top with a black skirt to the Emmys. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tonight's host, Nate Bargatze walked the red carpet with his wife, Laura Bargatze. He posed for photos in a classic black suit with a bowtie, while she stunned in a silver gown with a high halter neckline and slit.

Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a black suit and white button-up.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nate Bargatze and his wife Laura on the red carpet at the emmy awards.

Laura Bargatze and Nate Bargatze posed for photos on the carpet together. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhall at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a black suit and white button-up. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster posed for photos together. Erin chose a green and blue dress with a one shoulder neckline, while Sara opted for a strapless red dress with a thigh-high slit.

Pedro Pascal flashed a peace sign as he posed in a white suit at the Emmy Awards. The actor is nominated for his portrayal of Joel in the HBO Max drama series, "The Last of Us."

Pedro Pascal in a white suit at the Emmy Awards.

Pedro Pascal in a white suit at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Erin and Sara Foster on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards.

Erin Foster and Sara Foster walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards together. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nominated for her work on "The Studio," Catherine O'Hara walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve black dress with a peplum waistline.

Catherine O'Hara at the Emmy Awards in 2025.

Nominated for her work on "The Studio," Catherine O'Hara walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve black dress with a peplum waistline. (Savion Washington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue