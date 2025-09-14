Sydney Sweeney, Lainey Wilson, Selena Gomez lead star arrivals at Emmys 2025 red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood stars arrived at the Peacock Theater for the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Country star, Lainey Wilson, who will be singing during the in memorium segment of the award show, walked the carpet in an all-white ensemble, including a cowboy hat and sheer bedazzled pants.

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet as part of the cast of "Only Murders in the Building," in a red dress. She styled her hair in an updo and accessorized with diamond earrings.

Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet in a strapless red dress with a short train flowing behind her. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and rings and kept her makeup look natural.

Two-time Emmy Award winner, Jennifer Coolidge, hit the red carpet in a long-sleeve black figure-hugging dress, which featured ruffles on the chest. She wore her hair in an updo with a few pieces left out to frame her face, and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Jason Segel, nominated tonight for his role in "Shrinking," opted for a dark red suit with black lapels, with a black button-up shirt underneath.

Ben Stiller made it a date night with his wife Christine Taylor. Stiller wore a classic black tuxedo, while Taylor wore an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Nominated tonight for her work in the hit show, "Matlock," Kathy Bates, walked the red carpet in a floor-length brown dress with a dramatic neckline.

Michelle Monaghan stunned on the red carpet in a metallic silver gown, which she paired with minimal accessories, including danging earrings.

"Game of Thrones" star, Gwendoline Christie, walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in a white suit, pairing the look with red high heels and bold red lipstick.

Meghann Fahy turned heads on the red carpet in a black long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit down the middle.

"White Lotus" star and BLACKPINK singer, Lisa, arrived in a pink gown with a hip-high slit and a long train. She paired the look with silver jewelry with pink gems, including earrings, a necklace and multiple bracelets.

Little Big Town singer, Kimberly Schlapman, walked the red carpet in a figure-hugging bedazzled red dress with a sheer skirt.

Aimee Lou Wood posed for photos in a strapless pink tea-length gown with a slight train following behind her. The "White Lotus" star paired the look with pink shoes, diamond rings and earrings.

Karen Fairchild walked the red carpet in a jewel-encrusted long-sleeve and high-neck gown.

Nominated for the fourth time in the lead actress in a comedy category, Jean Smart, walked the red carpet in a floor-length green dress with a beaded high neckline and billowing sleeves. She accessorized the look with dual-toned gold and diamond earrings.

Jenna Ortega wowed when she walked the red carpet in a skin-baring top composed of big jewels, paired with a black floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a dramatic makeup look, including bleached eyebrows and a dark red lip.

Tonight's host, Nate Bargatze walked the red carpet with his wife, Laura Bargatze. He posed for photos in a classic black suit with a bowtie, while she stunned in a silver gown with a high halter neckline and slit.

Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet in a black suit and white button-up.

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster posed for photos together. Erin chose a green and blue dress with a one shoulder neckline, while Sara opted for a strapless red dress with a thigh-high slit.

Pedro Pascal flashed a peace sign as he posed in a white suit at the Emmy Awards. The actor is nominated for his portrayal of Joel in the HBO Max drama series, "The Last of Us."

Nominated for her work on "The Studio," Catherine O'Hara walked the red carpet in a long-sleeve black dress with a peplum waistline.