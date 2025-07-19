Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Coldplay Kiss Cam incident sidelines CEO, 'Harry Potter' star's driving ban

‘American Idol’ music boss and husband found murdered in their home; Darius Rucker unexpectedly ends Atlantic City show mid-set

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Chris Martin, Emma Watson

A Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert seemingly caught Astronomer CEO in a cheating scandal. Emma Watson, best known for starring in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, was banned for driving for six months in the UK. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Coldplay Kiss Cam incident leads to the Astronomer CEO being placed on leave

- 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson hit with 6-month driving ban in UK

- ‘American Idol’ music boss Robin Kaye and her husband were found murdered in their LA home

Robin Kaye and husband Thomas Deluca smiling in photo shared on Facebook

‘American Idol’ music boss Robin Kaye and her husband were found murdered in their LA home. (Facebook)

MODERN MONARCH - Royal tradition smashed as King Charles breaks century-old rule at palace court, experts say.

MAKING A SPLASH - Reese Witherspoon flaunts a summer romance with her man during sun-soaked getaway. 

Adam Sandler's two daughter and wife

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Adam Sandler’s one crucial rule for his daughters navigating Hollywood. (Getty Images; Netflix)

DAD KNOWS BEST - ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Adam Sandler’s one crucial rule for his daughters navigating Hollywood.

MARRIAGE NIGHTMARE - Denise Richards' ex denies troubling abuse claims following her accusations of violence

‘AND SO IT GOES’ - Billy Joel admits his affair made him feel ‘like a homewrecker.’

FROM GRIEF TO GRACE - 'Duck Dynasty' star Miss Kay makes an ‘unbelievable’ health turnaround after her beloved husband's death. 

Connie Francis

Connie Francis, known for songs like "Who's Sorry Now?" and "Pretty Little Baby," died at 87. (Getty Images)

'HEAVY HEART' - Connie Francis, 'Pretty Little Baby' singer, dead at 87. 

Trending