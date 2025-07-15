‘American Idol’ music boss Robin Kaye and husband found murdered in their LA home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA – Robin Kaye, a longtime "American Idol" music supervisor, and her husband were found murdered inside their Los Angeles mansion on Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," an "American Idol" spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Encino home after Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers conducted a welfare check.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino.



Officers saw blood near the entrance of the home and broke a window to gain access. Inside, they discovered the couple shot to death, according to TMZ.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital the case is being handled by the Valley Bureau Homicide Division. So far, no word on any suspects.

TMZ also reported that police had responded to the same property on Thursday, after a neighbor said they spotted someone jumping a fence and possibly trying to break in. Officers reportedly found no sign of forced entry at that time.



Kaye, per IMDb records, worked on American Idol for over 15 seasons and won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. Her résumé also includes Lip Sync Battle and other major TV productions.