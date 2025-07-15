Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

‘American Idol’ music boss Robin Kaye and husband found murdered in their LA home

Kaye was 'truly loved and respected,' an 'American Idol' spokesperson told Fox News Digital

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Lorraine Taylor , Larry Fink Fox News
ENCINO, CALIFORNIA – Robin Kaye, a longtime "American Idol" music supervisor, and her husband were found murdered inside their Los Angeles mansion on Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," an "American Idol" spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead inside their Encino home after Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers conducted a welfare check.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. 

Robin Kaye and husband Thomas Deluca smiling in photo shared on Facebook

Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, are seen in this undated photo from Facebook. (Facebook)

Officers saw blood near the entrance of the home and broke a window to gain access. Inside, they discovered the couple shot to death, according to TMZ.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital the case is being handled by the Valley Bureau Homicide Division. So far, no word on any suspects.

Robin Kaye’s Encino home behind crime tape during double homicide investigation

Red crime scene tape marks off the Encino, Calif., home of "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye on July 15, 2025.  (Fox News Digital)

TMZ also reported that police had responded to the same property on Thursday, after a neighbor said they spotted someone jumping a fence and possibly trying to break in. Officers reportedly found no sign of forced entry at that time.

La'Porsha Renae, left, Randy Jackson, center, Robin Kaye, right

Singer La'Porsha Renae, Producer/TV personality Randy Jackson and Event Co-Chair and Music Supervisor, Robin Kaye attend The 7th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards at The Theater at Ace Hotel on February 16, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors)


Kaye, per IMDb records, worked on American Idol for over 15 seasons and won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. Her résumé also includes Lip Sync Battle and other major TV productions. 

