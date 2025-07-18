CEO caught on Coldplay concert Kiss Cam stays silent as wave of hoax statements circulate online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Coldplay concert Kiss Cam turned into viral chaos after frontman Chris Martin joked that a couple on screen were "either having an affair or just very shy."

The pair, who online sleuths claimed are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, sparked a firestorm of speculation and mockery across social media.

Within hours, an apology statement, allegedly issued by Astronomer CEO Byron, went viral. However, it turned out to be a fake.

"I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused," the fake statement read in part.

"What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader."

The hoax statement continued, "This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally, I ask for privacy as I navigate that process."

"I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle."

The fake statement concluded with Coldplay's song lyrics to "Fix You," "Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."

The tech company Astronomer quickly shut down the false apology and said it was "not a real statement," according to TMZ.

A fake Coldplay account additionally posted that the band would be making changes to their performances after the viral Kiss Cam moment between the two alleged Astronomer execs.

"Starting with our next show, we're introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces," the post read.

Reps for Byron, Cabot and Coldplay did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

While the two statements were deemed to be a hoax, the internet can't get enough of the awkward moment. Fans were quick to react on Coldplay's official Instagram account about the viral moment.

"Show #207, Boston," the caption read with photo highlights from the concert, not including the Kiss Cam moment.

"Coldplay released ‘two’ new singles that night," one fan quipped.

Another comment read, "Did Karma have to pay for her ticket?"

"You forgot the best photo of the whole tour," a fan wrote.

Other comments read, "I always wanted to be part of a jumbotron at your concert, but then I realized that not all of the people feel the same way."

During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Wednesday, Coldplay's frontman serenaded the crowd with an improv of "The Jumbotron Song" where he sang about couples featured live on the big screen.

"Whoa, look at these two," Martin said, as a man and woman were seen cozying up with one another.

Once the attention was on the pair, the woman immediately turned away and dodged the camera. The man also exited the frame.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin joked as the audience laughed.

Once internet sleuths made the claim it was Byron and Cabot, the affair accusations took off.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, the cybersecurity startup, and Cabot, according to her LinkedIn, is the company's chief people officer. It seems they have worked closely together for years.

Last November, Astronomer posted a press release, as the tech company announced Cabot as the newly appointed Chief People Officer.

"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory," Byron wrote of his new employee at the time. "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

The press release also included Cabot's statement about her new job: "I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy."