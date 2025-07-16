'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson hit with 6-month driving ban in UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emma Watson was banned from driving in the United Kingdom for the next six months due to a speeding ticket she received in 2024.

The "Harry Potter" star had been going 38 mph in a 30 mph zone when she was caught by a camera on July 31, 2024, according to the BBC. Watson already had nine points on her license when she received the citation, the outlet learned at a court hearing Wednesday.

Watson was also fined nearly $1,400 for the citation.

The 35-year-old actress did not attend the hearing, the BBC reported.

"She is in a position to pay the fine," her attorney said on her behalf at the hearing, which lasted five minutes.

Watson has been living in Oxford, England while studying for a master's degree in creative writing.

The movie star previously revealed she "felt a bit caged," which led her to take a step back from her acting career.

"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over," Watson told the Financial Times. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process."

"I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better,’" Watson added.

Watson first gained fame in 2001 at the age of 11 when she starred as Hermione Granger in " Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

She starred in the role until 2011, when the eighth and final film in the franchise was released. At the time, Watson was 21.

Since then, she has starred in movies like "The Bling Ring," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Beauty and the Beast" and most recently "Little Women."

Watson directed and starred in her own film, "Prada Paradoxe," in 2022.

