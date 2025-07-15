‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Adam Sandler’s one crucial rule for his daughters navigating Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedy icon Adam Sandler is swinging back into action in "Happy Gilmore 2."

After nearly 30 years, he’s brought back some familiar faces — and some new ones — for the movie, including his two daughters.

Sandler has been in the Hollywood spotlight for more than three decades, and he told Fox News Digital he's shared one crucial piece of advice with his kids, Sunny, 18, and Sadie, 16, as they followed in his acting footsteps.

"Be nice to everybody," the comedian said.

His co-star, Julie Bowen, 55, who reprised her role as publicist Virginia Venit in the sequel, echoed that sentiment.

"You raised them right," she said, praising Sandler for his parenting skills.

"Be nice to everybody. Don't just be nice to the fancy people," Bowen said.

Sandler added, "The crew is all you got. They work their a--es off."

He said he's urged his children to be kind to everyone, whether they’re famous or behind-the-scenes crew members. But Sandler had different advice about those making an impressive amount of cash.

"Be nice to everybody. … Anyone who is making too much cash, you can give them a snap." — Adam Sandler

Sandler joked, "Anyone who is making too much cash, you can give them a snap."

The "Happy Gilmore" writer and producer quipped he wasn’t aware his two daughters were going to be featured in the sequel.

"I didn't even know they were in this," he told Fox News Digital. "No, they showed up on set, and I said, ‘What's up? What are you doing here?’ They're like, ‘We're in this dude.’"

Sandler’s wife Jackie is also featured in the film, along with several other new and familiar faces, including Chris McDonald; Ben Stiller; Haley Joel Osment; Eminem; Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as rapper Bad Bunny; NFL star Travis Kelce; and others.

His famous character, Happy Gilmore, first came out swinging in the original movie in 1996. Now, Sandler’s short-fused legend is making a comeback in the comedy sports sequel. This time around, his character is focused on making his kid’s dream come true.

Sandler has had many memorable roles throughout his illustrious career in Hollywood, from movies like "Billy Madison," "The Waterboy," "The Wedding Singer," "The Longest Yard," "Just Go With It," "Blended," "50 Frist Dates" and many others.

The 58-year-old told Fox News Digital the key to a successful career in comedy.

"We work hard with a bunch of people who like to create, write stuff down, try to make it fresh as much as we can and think about the audience."

His co-star Bowen is back by Sandler's side for the sequel, but she initially didn't think she would be.

The "Modern Family" star previously admitted she thought Sandler would replace her with a "younger woman."

"Why did I say that?" Bowen laughed.

"Why did you say that? I would never do that!" Sandler replied.

"My sons told me … called me up from school and said, ‘Mom, you’re not going to be in Happy Gilmore 2," Bowen said. "I said, ‘There is no Happy Gilmore 2!’ This is before there was even a movie. … I would know if there was going to be one. I think I would’ve heard something. … It was bad intel."

Sandler chimed in and jokingly said, "If I’m replacing anyone it would be Shooter," referencing McDonald’s character.

"You’re going to replace Shooter with Sydney Sweeney?" Bowen laughed, as Sandler screamed, "Yes!"

"She would be great with the finger guns," Bowen remarked.

In the original "Happy Gilmore" movie, McDonald portrayed the ultimate villain as he attempted to sabotage Sandler’s golf game.

While McDonald was the reigning king of the PGA, his world was turned upside-down by the wild, unconventional and unapologetically brash Happy Gilmore.

When Fox News Digital asked McDonald if the rivalry between his character and Sandler’s was just as intense this time around, he replied, "It’s even better."

"I slipped right into Shooter's shoes," McDonald said, showing off his signature finger guns during the interview.

"But, at the same time, I had a really redemptive moment where I realized what we should do together to save this great game of golf."

"Happy Gilmore 2" premieres on Netflix July 25.