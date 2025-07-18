Denise Richards' estranged husband fires back at violent abuse allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Phypers has responded to Denise Richards' domestic violence accusations.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards," Phypers said in a statement to People magazine. "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

"I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims," he concluded.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Richards, 54, requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers, 49, while detailing the alleged abuse she's endured throughout her marriage.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents, filed on July 16. "Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help—none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

"Until now, I have been afraid to report Aaron to the police or file for a restraining order because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," Richards continued.

Additionally, said Richards, Phypers "threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."

Richards claimed that the most recent assaults happened between July 4-14.

"Aaron’s actions were scaring me to the point that, as with nearly all of Aaron’s abuse of me, I was afraid that Aaron may kill me," she stated.

A representative for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shortly after the allegations were made, Bravo fans were quick to point out an alarming moment between Richards and Phypers during an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2020.

In the resurfaced clip, Richards told Phypers not to "say a f---ing word" as they walked hand-in-hand.

Phypers quietly replied, "Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f---ing hand. Stop it."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts.

"Omg. My heart stopped when I saw this," one fan commented on the clip, which was posted to Instagram. "I can’t believe this wasn’t made into a big deal, bc it is. This is so concerning!!!! Now, I wonder what she was really dealing with behind closed doors."

"He always seemed off. This scene definitely gave red flags," another wrote.