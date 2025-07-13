'Duck Dynasty' star Miss Kay makes 'unbelievable' health turnaround after beloved husband's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miss Kay Robertson's health is back in order after a recent fall and the death of her husband, "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Willie Robertson and his wife Korie explained that Miss Kay was a bit depressed after the loss of her husband. The former couple were together for over 60 years.

Phil died on May 25 after suffering from Alzheimer's . He was 79.

In June, Willie announced that Miss Kay's health was declining shortly after Phil's death.

"Kay is not in the best of health," her son Willie told USA TODAY Network . "We’re trying to help her out as much as we can."

Now, Willie shared that her health has bounced back.

"She is doing so much better," Willie said. "It's unbelievable how she made the turn. I think she was just really kind of depressed after Phil passed away. You know, you've been with somebody for 60 years, over 60 years, so just losing her soulmate and she is getting older.

"Yeah, she was struggling with that a bit, but man, she's bounced back, and she just went to church. I think she's going out of town this weekend. She's traveling more. She's on our show," he added.

Korie chimed in, "She was on the ‘Duck Call Room’ podcast, and she said it was a proof of life video." In a recent episode of the "Duck Call Room" podcast, Kay makes a special appearance where she teases, "I'm tired of being dead."

"She's been with us for a few things that we've been filming this week. So that's been really special. And, you know, that's a special part about our show. We feel like it's just getting to do it with our family and getting to spend that time together. We get to spend a lot of time with Uncle Si, which is super fun and to get to have Kay there, but yeah, she is getting older, and that comes with health issues, but she's doing really well," Korie concluded.

Willie said that Kay leaned into her faith to get her through Phil's passing.

"We were just happy knowing that he's gone on to be with the Lord, and he was so secure in that. That's pretty much all he talked about his whole life was whenever it ended, the faith and hope that he had.

"Also with Alzheimer's — the bad part is you have to watch them go down, but I think it does prepare you and I think she may have been even in denial, you know, like that it was actually gonna happen. She just had to deal with it, and she really stuck close to the family. We were all there and all around her, and she was with different family members and just took care of her friends and the relationships she had," Willie said.

He continued, "We're thankful that she's seeing brighter days now and seeing where she's at in life, and life without Phil, and Phil was bigger than life. He leaves a big void, for sure, and I know them two were so together in pretty much everything that they did, so I know it was hard for her."

Kay's health issues first came to light in April, when her son Jase Robertson shared on the podcast "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" that she had suffered a fall and developed an infection that required hospitalization.

Jase said, "We were kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it."

Kay was noticeably absent from the "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" premiere party on June 1, hosted in Monroe, Louisiana.

Now, it appears that Kay will be making an appearance in the second season of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival." The Robertsons are currently filming, and the second season is expected early next year.

A&E announced earlier this year that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" focuses on Willie; his wife; their adult children John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca; and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.