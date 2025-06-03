Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Whitney Houston, Mike Myers name-dropped in Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial

- Usher, Obama name-dropped in Diddy's trial as sex trafficking case heats up

- 50 Cent warns Trump about Diddy after president is asked if he’d consider pardon

‘MONEY IS NO OBJECT’ - Diddy's 'dream team' defense could cost him $15M: expert.

STAR WITNESS FEARS - Celebrities reportedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

DARK EMPIRE - Ex-assistant's harrowing testimony exposes alleged abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking by Diddy: expert.

NEW ARRIVAL - Cassie welcomes third child after explosive testimony in Diddy trial: report.

'VIOLENT ACTIVITY' - Diddy ex-assistant Capricorn Clark delivers 'most explosive' testimony yet in rapper's federal trial: expert.

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL - Diddy's attorneys attempt to avoid federal charges by acknowledging domestic violence: expert.

KEY WITNESS - Diddy key witnesses could hurt prosecution's case despite explosive testimony: expert.

