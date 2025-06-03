Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial

50 Cent warns Trump about Diddy after president is asked if he’d consider pardon; Diddy's 'dream team' defense could cost him $15M, says expert

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
P Diddy in court for jury selection.

Sean Diddy Combs sits at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

TOP 3: 

- Whitney Houston, Mike Myers name-dropped in Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial

- Usher, Obama name-dropped in Diddy's trial as sex trafficking case heats up

- 50 Cent warns Trump about Diddy after president is asked if he’d consider pardon

Sean Diddy Combs wears a tuxedo, pictured in court sketch

Diddy's 'dream team' defense could cost him $15M: expert (Getty Images/Jane Rosenberg)

‘MONEY IS NO OBJECT’ - Diddy's 'dream team' defense could cost him $15M: expert.

STAR WITNESS FEARS - Celebrities reportedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

DARK EMPIRE - Ex-assistant's harrowing testimony exposes alleged abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking by Diddy: expert.

NEW ARRIVAL - Cassie welcomes third child after explosive testimony in Diddy trial: report.

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie wear white shirts to party.

Cassie and Diddy met in 2006 and officially ended their romantic relationship in 2018. (Getty Images)

'VIOLENT ACTIVITY' - Diddy ex-assistant Capricorn Clark delivers 'most explosive' testimony yet in rapper's federal trial: expert.

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL - Diddy's attorneys attempt to avoid federal charges by acknowledging domestic violence: expert.

Diddy wears black shirt in court sketch

Diddy sits next to his lawyer, Teny Geragos, in a courtroom sketch from his bail appeal hearing. (Elizabeth Williams)

KEY WITNESS - Diddy key witnesses could hurt prosecution's case despite explosive testimony: expert.

