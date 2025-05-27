Diddy ex-assistant Capricorn Clark delivers 'most explosive' testimony yet in rapper's federal trial: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Capricorn Clark testified Tuesday in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial that the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly threatened to kill her while she was employed as his assistant.

On her first day of working for Diddy in 2004, she claimed the "Last Night" rapper took her on a walk through Central Park at around 9 p.m. Diddy allegedly discovered Capricorn had previously worked at Death Row Records with his rival, Suge Knight, and told her that if anything happened, he would have to kill her.

Capricorn also testified that she was allegedly forced to take a five-day lie detector test after a bag of jewelry went missing. She told the court that in December 2011, Diddy allegedly showed up at her apartment with a gun and orders to get dressed because they were going to "kill" Cassie Ventura's then-boyfriend, Kid Cudi.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that, as the third assistant witness to testify, Capricorn's testimony "was the most explosive" thus far in the trial.

"When Combs found out that she previously worked for Suge Knight and Death Row, on her first day, Combs said that if anything happened, he would kill her. This was the beginning of criminal threats and other violent activity," Rahmani said.

"Combs accused Clark of stealing diamond jewelry. His security locked her in an office and administered a lie detector test. They told her that if she failed, they would throw her in the East River. They took her to the same office and questioned her with a lie detector for five days straight. That’s kidnapping and a racketeering act."

Rahmani added that Clark's claims of having to procure illegal and prescription drugs for her former boss in prescriptions made in her name is considered "drug trafficking and another RICO predicate."

Still, Rahmani said the defense "scored some points on cross-examination" when Capricorn's settlement for wrongful termination was addressed in court. Additionally, Capricorn admitted that she had a crush on Diddy in text messages, and that she met with Combs in August to try to rejoin his team as his chief of staff.

"Clark was represented by Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, and in that meeting, she said that Diddy wouldn’t be in this mess if he had kept her around and that Ventura wasn’t good for Combs," Rahmani said. "The defense is arguing that Clark is a disgruntled former employee who wants money and revenge, and who is jealous of Ventura."

Los Angeles litigator John J. Perlstein told Fox News Digital that Capricorn's testimony followed a pattern of "universally established malicious conduct," which could be very damaging to Diddy.

"Ms. Clark’s testimony corroborates the beatings and Diddy’s history of violence towards many, especially women, further supporting the racketeering charges being levied against him," Perlstein said. "Ms. Clark’s testimony came across very well and will undoubtedly be valuable to the prosecution’s case and damaging to the defendant’s."

Julia Jayne, criminal defense lawyer at Jayne Law Group, explained that Capricorn became an important witness for the prosecution due to her proximity to Diddy.

"Her testimony can certainly corroborate certain allegations, but it is unclear whether it will advance the racketeering theory, since the defense is apparently not denying domestic violence conduct by Diddy," Jayne told Fox News Digital.

"The defense was also able to point out some inconsistencies, which is to be expected on cross-examination. Overall, at a minimum, if she presents as credible, the jury will have a more robust picture of Diddy's behavior, attitude and alleged vindictiveness and aggression."

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence.

Testimony in the Bad Boy Records founder's trial began May 12, and jurors heard from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, Cassie's mother, and former best friend Kerry Morgan.