Cassie welcomes third child after explosive testimony in Diddy trial: report

Cassie Ventura, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine, according to reports.

The "Me & U" singer married Fine, Diddy's former personal trainer, in 2019. The couple has two daughters; Frankie, five, and Sunny, four.

Their third baby is a boy, according to People magazine, who confirmed the news after sources told the outlet Cassie was rushed to a New York City hospital's labor and delivery unit on Tuesday. TMZ was first to report the news of the baby's birth. ABC News also confirmed the baby's birth through a source close to Cassie.

Cassie, 38, provided testimony over the course of four days in her ex-boyfriend's federal trial for sex crimes.

USHER, OBAMA NAME-DROPPED IN DIDDY'S TRIAL AS SEX TRAFFICKING CASE HEATS UP

Cassie made multiple claims in court, including that Diddy raped her in 2018 after she attempted to end their relationship for good.

Her testimony as "Victim 1" was crucial to the government's case, and the U.S. Attorney's Office is relying on Cassie as its "star witness," according to criminal defense attorney Phil Harvey.

CASSIE VENTURA EMERGES AS ‘STAR WITNESS’ IN DIDDY'S FEDERAL SEX CRIMES TRIAL: EXPERT

"After a full week of trial, we don’t know who victims 2 and 3 are yet, but we do know one thing: Cassie Ventura is the star witness so far," Harvey told Fox News Digital.

"It's clear that the government wants to paint Sean Combs as a depraved character. Regardless of their personal morality, the jurors are going to have a negative view of Mr. Combs, no question. And the government is going to want that to hold for the rest of trial."

The former girlfriend of Diddy testified May 13-14 about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the rapper. Cassie claimed she was physically abused and forced into participating in "freak offs," where Diddy would coerce her into having sex with a male escort while he watched.

She claimed to have entered rehab and pursued trauma therapy at the beginning of 2023 after having "horrible flashbacks" on set of a music video.

During cross-examination, Diddy’s defense lawyer introduced messages showing the rapper checking in on Cassie in 2019. A few months later, Combs congratulated Cassie, saying she was going to be a great mother. Cassie confirmed she was pregnant at the time.

Cassie also revealed in court that she's expecting to receive a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel, the location of the 2016 assault where Diddy attacked her in the hallway.

Diddy and Cassie allegedly had a "freak off" at the hotel March 5, 2016, that turned violent. Cassie previously testified that she was attempting to leave the "freak off" after Diddy gave her a black eye.

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ASSAULTS CASSIE VENTURA IN 2016 LOS ANGELES HOTEL INCIDENT

After making it to the elevator lobby, the singer-songwriter testified, Diddy assaulted her. The rapper could be seen dragging Cassie down the hotel hallway in surveillance footage that was shown to the jury and previously released to the public in 2024.

The trial, which began Monday, May 12, with opening statements, is expected to last eight weeks. Combs has been in jail since his arrest in September 2024, after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by law enforcement.