Whitney Houston, Mike Myers name-dropped in Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities continue to be name-dropped during explosive testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.

Whitney Houston, Mike Myers and Mariah Carey are a few A-list stars who came up during testimony in the third week of Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The testimony in the 55-year-old music producer's trial began May 12. The disgraced music mogul appeared in court to sit through testimony from another alleged victim, "Mia," his former assistant Capricorn Clark and celebrity stylist Deonte Nash.

DIDDY KEY WITNESSES COULD HURT PROSECUTION'S CASE DESPITE EXPLOSIVE TESTIMONY: EXPERT

Here's a look at the celebrities mentioned in court this week.

Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey

Diddy's former executive assistant, Capricorn Clark, mentioned both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey during her testimony in the sex trafficking trial.

Capricorn claimed she thought Cassie was talented but was more of a studio artist.

"Why do you think she just had talent as opposed to being very talented?" Diddy's lawyer asked the ex-assistant.

"Um, talented to me is Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey," Capricorn said. "Very talented is that level of performer, entertainer. Cassie was more of a studio artist."

Capricorn described a studio artist as "a little bit more comfortable in the vocal booth to have a little bit of things equalized for you and, you know, engineered properly. Less of a live performer."

DIDDY EX-ASSISTANT DELIVERS ‘MOST EXPLOSIVE' TESTIMONY YET IN RAPPER'S FEDERAL TRIAL: EXPERT

Mike Myers

Diddy's alleged victim, who has been allowed to testify under the pseudonym "Mia," testified she previously worked for Mike Myers.

"What did you do for Mike Myers?" the prosecution asked in court.

"I was his personal assistant," Mia replied.

Myers was also a celebrity name mentioned during jury questioning ahead of the trial. Myers' "Austin Powers" features a joke about the disgraced rapper.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ARRESTED FOLLOWING RAIDS, HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Georgina Chapman

Prior to working with Mike Meyers, "Mia," the alleged victim who worked for Diddy from 2009 until 2017, also worked as a personal assistant for fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

"Who were Georgina's Chapman's clients?" the prosecution asked during direct examination.

Mia answered, "It was all like red-carpet celebrity dressing."

Chapman was previously married to Harvey Weinstein, who is facing a rape retrial in New York, from 2007 until 2021. Chapman filed for divorce in 2017 after multiple women came forward accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Chapman is the co-founder of the fashion brand Marchesa and has been dating actor Adrien Brody since 2020.

DIDDY TRIAL WITNESS REVEALS THREATS AND VIOLENCE THAT COULD SUPPORT RICO CHARGES: EXPERT

Nas and Kelis

Musicians Nas and Kelis were mentioned during Diddy's ex-assistant's testimony. Capricorn Clark claimed Diddy took her to Central Park and threatened to kill her after he learned she had previously worked for Suge Knight.

"Did you ever walk in Central Park other than that one time with Mr. Combs?" Diddy's defense asked during the cross-examination.

"Earlier that day," she said. "We, he was giving me the run of the, you know, run of show, what the job would be like. And we walked from the east side of the park to the west side of the park, and we ran into Nas and Kelis in the middle of the park."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

French Montana

Diddy's former stylist, Deonte Nash, mentioned rapper French Montana during his cross-examination.

When asked who was signed by Bad Boy Records while he worked for Diddy, Nash replied, "Um French Montana."

"Wait. French Montana, the hip-hop person, rap star?" Diddy's defense lawyer asked.

"Yes. I mean, and Puff. That's all I can really remember right now," Nash added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa and Meek Mill

During celebrity stylist Deonte Nash's cross-examination, he told the jury about a mixtape he helped Cassie Ventura produce in 2013, "RockaByeBaby." Nash testified there was a team behind the mixtape. He confirmed that he did not get paid to work on the tape.

"No one got paid for the mixtape," he said.

Nash testified that A-list rappers were on Cassie's mixtape. Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill and other well-known artists were featured, according to Diddy's former stylist.

The celebrity stylist, who also worked with Cassie, told the jury Diddy threatened not to release the "Me & U" singer's mixtape.

"He told her that one time if she keep — if she keeps having a smart-a - mouth, her little mixtape won't be coming out," Nash testified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP