Diddy's attorneys attempt to avoid federal charges by acknowledging domestic violence: expert

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team admitted the Bad Boy Records founder committed "domestic violence" against a partner in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

While his private life has become public in court during his trial for alleged sex crimes, Diddy's lawyers are attempting to prove his personal escapades do not indicate federal crimes, according to experts.

In September, the "Last Night" singer was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a federal indictment. He has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Throughout two weeks of testimony, jurors heard allegations of "freak off" parties involving male escorts and Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The "Me & U" singer testified that drugs, including ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine, were in regular circulation during the "freak offs" for her to disassociate during the sessions.

Cassie admitted that ecstasy made her feel euphoric and aroused, while ketamine would make her dissociative. She said cocaine made her heart race, mushrooms made her see things and GHB, also known as the date rape drug, made her feel drunk.

She also claimed it was commonplace for Diddy to become "physical" with her in their relationship. She defined "physical" as punishment, beatings and kicking.

Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer Dan Rubin explained how Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

"This is smart because while Diddy might admit that something unlawful happened, it’s not as bad as what the federal prosecutors are saying happened, and the federal government would have no ability to punish him at all, let alone with a higher prison sentence," Rubin said.

"A domestic violence charge here wouldn’t be a federal crime because it’s not related to the breaking of any federal law, and it doesn’t affect federal interests.

"So, even if Diddy is convicted of a domestic violence charge (or charges) down the road, the federal court wouldn’t be able to do anything about it."

Authorities allege Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to prosecutors.

Cassie claimed Diddy raped her on the living room floor in 2018 then left. At the time, she had been dating Alex Fine, who is now her husband. Cassie admitted to seeing Combs again after the alleged rape, telling the jury they had been together for 10 years and had a connection. Diddy and Cassie dated on-and-off from 2007 until 2018.

The jury saw the video in full from the InterContinental Hotel incident and heard testimony from Cassie and a former hotel security guard, Israel Florez. The security guard claimed he responded to a call about a woman in distress and found a broken vase in the elevator lobby.

Cassie told Florez not to call the police and left the hotel on her own.

During the March 2024 raids on Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes, authorities allegedly seized various "freak off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

"Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting," the indictment claimed.

The associates also cleaned hotel rooms after the "freak offs to "try to mitigate room damage;" arranged travel for victims, commercial sex workers and Diddy to and from the "freak offs;" and were responsible for "resupplying Combs with requested supplies."

Kara Chrobak, shareholder at Buchalter in Denver, told Fox News Digital Diddy's defense has also suggested it will be "relying on a mutual violence defense strategy to try to undermine or defend against any type of federal charges that have been brought against Diddy."

"How this works is that the defense will use mutual violence, suggesting that not just Diddy was involved in the violence in the relationship as a means to undermine the intent element that is necessary for the federal prosecutors to prove their crime," Chrobak said.

"Basically, the defense will say that Diddy lacked the mental state or the intent needed to commit the acts of violence he's being charged with committing," Chrobak added. "The other ways that this defense could be used is that it could be a manner to undermine the credibility of the witnesses testifying if they are successful in arguing that Diddy himself was not the sole perpetrator of the violence, but instead was part of or reacting to a violent situation rather than just acting violently himself.

"That type of defense could make it hard to prove intent. It could also make the witnesses testifying lose some credibility with the jurors because if they're seen as being equal parts involved in the violent circumstances, it makes it a lot harder for the prosecutors to prove their case.

