Diddy's 'dream team' defense could cost him $15M: expert

Experts say rapper's team of lawyers for sex-trafficking trial represents 'money is no object' defense strategy

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Former assistant of Diddy set to take stand after new disturbing details emerge

Former assistant of Diddy set to take stand after new disturbing details emerge

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton has the latest on the sex-trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ legal team for his sex-trafficking and racketeering trial in New York is stacked with a high-profile group of lawyers. 

Marc Agnifilo, who represented NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, and Brian Steel, who recently represented rapper Young Thug, are among the team of lawyers listed on Diddy’s court docket.

The others include Teny Geragos, Anna Estevao, Jason Driscoll, Xavier R. Donaldson and Alexandra Shapiro.

Since the musician has a hefty legal team, experts have estimated the price tag for his eight-week trial and months of pretrial motions and preparations will cost him a pretty penny.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' LAWYER WANTS OUT OF SEX-TRAFFICKING CASE, SAYS CAN'T CONTINUE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES

Diddy stares into the camera

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal fees could reach $15 million with his sex-trafficking trial, an expert told Fox News Digital.

Civil rights and criminal defense attorney Adante Pointer told Fox News Digital that he believes Combs’ legal tab will top $10 million.

"When you consider the severity of the potential punishment Diddy is facing if convicted, including life in prison, and the sprawling indictment which alleges RICO charges along with the number of witnesses and locations of the conduct being prosecuted, it’s easy to see the legal tab topping $10 million," Pointer said.

"I’d suspect Diddy will end up paying at least $15 million for the entire package. This is literally a ‘money is no object’ defense."

— John Day, criminal defense attorney

The lawyer claimed that Combs’ legal tab began "well before" his indictment was made public.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in the indictment unsealed in September.

"You don’t become a billionaire by being clueless and not preparing for a legal battle that will put your life, legacy and wealth on the line. His bill started growing the moment he began conversations with lawyers, their legal staff, private investigators, potential witnesses and all the pretrial preparation that goes into such a complicated case long before it ever went before a jury," Pointer said.

Diddy wears black shirt in court sketch

Diddy sits next to his lawyer, Teny Geragos, in a courtroom sketch from his bail appeal hearing.

Pointer said the group of eight lawyers are likely on Combs’ "beck-and-call" with one goal: allowing Combs to walk out of the courtroom a free man.

"And that costs a lot of money," Pointer said.

P. Diddy's lawyer arrives to court for his trial.

Marc Agnifilo

P. Diddy's lawyer arrives to court for his trial.

Brian Steel

Criminal defense attorney John Day compared Combs’ case with Alec Baldwin’s lawyer Alex Spiro’s rate.

"By comparison, Alec Baldwin's lawyer, Alex Spiro, was reportedly charging similar clients over $2,000 per hour or roughly about $80,000 a week. And Diddy is no regular client with his life and career on the line. 

P Diddy in court for jury selection.

Sean "Diddy" Combs sits at the defense table before the start of jury selection on May 5.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS TRIED TO SWAY WITNESSES FROM JAIL AMID SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL: DOCS

"This kind of intensive work by lawyers on such a complicated case keeps them from taking on other high-paying clients, and I’m sure they’re also paying for publicists since this is playing out in the court of public opinion, as well, and everyone is watching," Day said.

BET Awards Diddy

Combs' has a "money is no object" defense, according to an expert.

He told Fox News Digital that he estimates Combs’ trial will cost him $15 million "for the entire package." 

"This is literally a ‘money is no object’ defense," Day said.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that Combs will drop eight figures when his trial is all said and done.

Sean Diddy Combs in court

Diddy and his lawyer in court

"Top-tier criminal defense attorneys like Marc Agnifilo and Brian Steel may charge retainers of $1 million or more in complex federal cases like this. In addition to those two, Combs has a small army of lawyers working on the trial," Rahmani said.

Cassie in a red dress leans into Diddy in a black printed top on the carpet

Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura, took the stand during the first week of testimony.

He estimated Combs’ net worth at about $1 billion before his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, accused the rapper of rape in 2018 and domestic abuse. 

"Combs’ life is literally on the line, so money is no object, and he has assembled his version of a ‘dream team.’"

"The trial is estimated to last up to two months, and the daily cost for all the lawyers, paralegals, assistants, experts and jury consultants may exceed $100,000 for each day of trial. That’s not even counting the many months of pretrial work and preparation and the inevitable appeal to the Second Circuit, Supreme Court and lobbying President Trump for a pardon if Combs is convicted," Rahmani said.

P. Diddy and Cassie attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion andThe Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Diddy's trial kicked off on May 12.

Combs’ sex-trafficking trial began on May 12 with opening statements and is expected to last two months. 

The rapper is being charged with multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting for prostitution in September.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com