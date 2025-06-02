50 Cent warns Trump about Diddy after president is asked if he’d consider pardon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

50 Cent voiced concerns after President Donald Trump was asked if he'd consider a pardon for the rapper's longtime rival, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

One day after Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prisons on a presidential pardon, a potential order for the disgraced music mogul was called into question.

In response to a question by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his previous friendship with Diddy and whether he would consider a pardon for the producer, Trump indicated that he would consider "if I think somebody was mistreated."

50 Cent, whose full name is Curtis Jackson, took to social media with his own thoughts about the possible pardon and continued his long-running feud with the "Last Night" rapper.

DIDDY ACCUSER SUES HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

On Friday, Trump floated the possibility of issuing a presidential pardon to Diddy, saying "it's not a popularity contest" and "I would certainly look at the facts" if asked.

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing trial in which witnesses have testified to alleged rape, sexual assault, severe physical abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking.

WHITNEY HOUSTON, MIKE MYERS NAME-DROPPED IN DIDDY'S HIGH-PROFILE SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL

The president said that so far "nobody’s asked" for any such pardon for Diddy: "I know people are thinking about it. I know that they're thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking."

"First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage," Trump said. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," he went on, adding that Diddy "used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up."

Trump, who was photographed at various public events with Diddy in the late 1990s and the 2000s, said that though he never had a falling out with Diddy per se, after entering politics he would "read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden."

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

"It's different," he said. "You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."

Trump continued, "As we said, our country is doing really well because of what we're doing, so it's not a popularity contest, so I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me."

50 Cent told the president on social media that his former friend, Diddy, has voiced negative opinions about Trump.

"I’m going to reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy," 50 Cent said, per Us Weekly.

Days later, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of an article with the headline, "50 Cent Plans to Nuke Diddy's Chances at a Pardon."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I didn't say nuke anything," the "Candy Shop" rapper wrote. "I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware."

He continued his words against Diddy and shared a video of the "Victory" rapper talking about the rise of the Black Political Party with the caption, "See Trump don’t like sh-- like this buddy, you run your mouth to (sic) much."

In another post, 50 Cent shared a video of Diddy saying, "White men like Trump need to be banished." He captioned the video, "Welp can't ask him for help then buddy, LOL."

50 Cent's feud with Diddy dates back years. He told the Hollywood Reporter that Jennifer Lopez encouraged Diddy to work with 50 Cent and that he helped ghostwrite Diddy's "Let's Get It" in 2001.

In 2006, the "In da Club" musician released a diss track titled "The Bomb" in which he accused Diddy of having an influence on the 1997 murder of late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

"Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all ... Man, Puffy know who hit that n----," he sang.

50 Cent told the outlet that he found it weird when Diddy once asked to take him shopping: "I’m just like, 'Naw, I’m not f---ing with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him."

In a 2018 appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Diddy claimed 50 Cent actually loved him.

"You all can't see that he loves me? You really think that's hate? You know he loves me," Diddy said.

"Me and him could be friends, but he doesn’t want to be my friend. I want to be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter, since I’m the No. 1 money-getter in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When Diddy's homes were raided as part of the federal investigation, 50 Cent took to X with screenshots from television coverage.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done," he wrote. "They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Months later, a video obtained and released by CNN showed Diddy kicking Cassie Ventura in the hallway during a 2016 stay at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

WATCH: SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ASSAULTS CASSIE VENTURA IN 2016 HOTEL INCIDENT

"First, he denied that it even happened, and then the tape comes out. So that means everything that n---a says is a lie," Jackson told the Hollywood Reporter of the 2016 assault video.

"When someone watches that, if they have a daughter, and they can imagine her being under those circumstances, that s--- is crazy. Like, they let him get away with it. With all the influence and power you have, the person you’re with is supposed to want to be a part of your life, not be forced."

Following the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's September arrest, 50 Cent set out to produce a docuseries with Netflix about Diddy's downfall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent told Variety. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

Last week, Trump pardoned the Chrisleys among others.

The Chrisley family lawyer previously told Fox News Digital that "this case would have never happened if the Chrisleys were not prominent conservatives in the South," adding that once the Chrisleys appeared on TV "the tune changed."

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as tax evasion, and sentenced to 12 years and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced.

Fox News Digital has contacted 50 Cent and Diddy's team as well as the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.