Ex-assistant's harrowing testimony exposes alleged abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking by Diddy: expert

A former assistant of Sean "Diddy" Combs testified Thursday to multiple instances of alleged abuse she faced over an eight-year period of working for the disgraced music mogul.

Using the moniker "Mia" to testify anonymously, the ex-associate became emotional on the stand as she claimed to feel powerless after Diddy raped her, once at his Los Angeles home and another time in New York during his 40th birthday celebrations.

Her words on the 12th day of testimony may have a huge impact on a jury's decision when it comes to sentencing the "Last Night" rapper, who faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison if convicted on numerous federal charges, according to a legal expert.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital that Mia's testimony as the fourth Diddy assistant to take the stand "was the best because she corroborated the prior testimony and was a victim of her own."

Mia worked for Diddy as his personal assistant and as a director at Revolt films. She described the work environment as "chaotic, toxic ... the highs were really high, and the lows were really low." According to Mia, Diddy’s mood determined the environment.

"Diddy was violent with her. He threw an ice bucket, bowl spaghetti, turkey meat, computer and phone at her, threw her against doors and walls, and threw her into a pool," Rahmani said of the allegations made in court on Thursday. "She was paid $50K to start and worked days straight with little to no sleep. She had to take Adderall to stay awake. This is forced labor for racketeering."

He added, "There was graphic testimony about the time Combs slammed Cassie Ventura’s head on the corner of the bed and 'cracked her head open.' After the attack, Combs told her to contact a plastic surgeon and say Ventura fell because she was drunk. This is obstruction of justice and witness tampering."

Mia also testified that not only did she witness the Bad Boy Records founder getting violent with Cassie Ventura, but he was also physically violent with her. She claimed he once slammed her arm in a bathroom door after allegedly stealing her cellphone. During another alleged incident, Mia claimed Diddy threw a computer at her head while on set in Los Angeles.

The former employee told the court that Diddy had control over her.

"I couldn’t tell him, no … I couldn’t tell him no about anything," she said during her testimony. "I knew his power … control over me. I didn’t want to lose anything I worked so hard for."

Rahmani added, "Combs gave her MDMA and ketamine and told her she was 'now part of the breakfast club.' So now we have drug trafficking along with sex trafficking. This shows a criminal enterprise with Combs in control."

Albany-based attorney Paul DerOhannesian agreed that Mia's testimony "directly assists the prosecution in establishing the elements of the forced labor charge through physical force and threats which is part of the racketeering conspiracy charge."

"Mia also corroborates Cassie Ventura's testimony concerning the ‘freak offs,’ and the violence against Ventura, suggesting the sexual acts were not consensual," DerOhannesian said.

"More broadly, Mia's testimony provides a broad stroke in the prosecution's painting depicting Combs as a controlling, serial, terrorizing and violent abuser of women – the framework by which the prosecution wishes the jury to view the trial testimony."

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence.

Testimony in the Bad Boy Records founder's trial began May 12, and jurors heard from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, who is Cassie's mother, Kid Cudi and Cassie's former best friend, Kerry Morgan.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.