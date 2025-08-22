Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Austin Butler went temporarily blind, Beach Boys feud reignites

Glen Powell refuses to play James Bond; Chris Pratt dragged into Katy Perry’s $15M mansion showdown

Austin Butler went temporarily blind; Beach Boys feud reignites. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Austin Butler went temporarily blind, thought he was dying during filming

-Beach Boys feud reignites as Al Jardine criticizes Mike Love's speech at Brian Wilson's funeral

-Chris Pratt dragged into Katy Perry’s $15M mansion showdown with U.S. veteran’s family as trial kicks off

Katy Perry has allegedly been renting her home to Chris Pratt and his family, according to court documents.  (Getty Images)

ROYAL BUZZKILL - King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing a ‘terrible’ problem at their royal home

FINAL ENCORE - Ozzy Osbourne knew he was dying at his last show, his friend says. 

Ozzy Osbourne knew the end was near during his final performance, the rocker's friend says. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SHOWBIZ PREDATORS - Former Disney star exposes kidnapping attempt and stalkers. 

PLOT TWIST - ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with news she has adopted a baby.

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced they've adopted a baby girl. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED - Glen Powell has a surprising reason why he refuses to play James Bond

CASH CLASH - Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler, accuses her of 'borderline slander' over claims she got no money in their divorce. 

MISSING REALITY - Kate Gosselin admits to unhealthy coping mechanisms after her kids left for college

Kate Gosselin had unhealthy coping mechanisms when her oldest daughters went to college.   (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

