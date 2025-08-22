Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Austin Butler went temporarily blind, Beach Boys feud reignites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Austin Butler went temporarily blind, thought he was dying during filming

-Beach Boys feud reignites as Al Jardine criticizes Mike Love's speech at Brian Wilson's funeral

-Chris Pratt dragged into Katy Perry’s $15M mansion showdown with U.S. veteran’s family as trial kicks off

ROYAL BUZZKILL - King Charles and Queen Camilla are facing a ‘terrible’ problem at their royal home.

FINAL ENCORE - Ozzy Osbourne knew he was dying at his last show, his friend says.

SHOWBIZ PREDATORS - Former Disney star exposes kidnapping attempt and stalkers.

PLOT TWIST - ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with news she has adopted a baby.

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED - Glen Powell has a surprising reason why he refuses to play James Bond.

CASH CLASH - Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler, accuses her of 'borderline slander' over claims she got no money in their divorce.

MISSING REALITY - Kate Gosselin admits to unhealthy coping mechanisms after her kids left for college.

