Glen Powell has surprising reason why he refuses to play James Bond

Though Glen Powell has taken on many roles, there's one he's staying far away from.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actor — who is currently promoting his upcoming sports comedy series "Chad Powers" — explained why he "should not" be cast as the next James Bond.

"I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond," he said. "My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond."

"Get an authentic Brit for that job," he added. "That’s who belongs in that tuxedo."

While Powell has seemingly taken his name out of the mix, Pierce Brosnan — who portrayed 007 from 1995 until 2002 — wouldn't be opposed to returning to the James Bond franchise after Denis Villeneuve signed onto the project.

During a recent interview with the Radio Times , Brosnan joked, "I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve I would look at it in a heartbeat."

"Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… who knows?"

Brosnan starred in four Bond films – "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day."

The actor admitted he and his wife have been on the lookout for Amazon's big casting reveal ever since the streamer took over full creative control of the iconic franchise from the Broccoli family in February.

Amazon initially acquired the distribution rights to the Bond films in 2022 after purchasing MGM.

"I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond," Brosnan told the outlet. "There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight."

