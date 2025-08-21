‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with news she adopted a baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first child together through adoption.

"This summer, we welcomed our baby girl through adoption," the couple shared in a joint post to Instagram on Thursday. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3."

The "Stranger Things" star and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in 2021 after Jon Bon Jovi's son shared a selfie of the two online.

The couple made their red carpet debut in March 2022.

Brown later revealed the two lovebirds actually met through social media. "We met on Instagram," she told Wired. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024. Brown was 20 at the time and Bongiovi was 22.

"We've been together for four years. When we moved in together, we had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don't want to be with anyone else ever again. I don't want to date, I don't want to meet anyone, I want you," Brown said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

"When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids, we started talking about really, really big things that I've never spoken about, and I'm already very young, so I've never spoken about that with boys anyway. But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Maybe I do want to be with him forever.’ I didn't know if he felt that way. We talked about marriage, but I didn't really know when it was going to be. When he proposed, it made sense. Everything aligned."

Brown has been outspoken about her desire to start her family at a young age.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," she said during an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast.

"Jake knows how important it is to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally."

Brown had been ready to start a family with Bongiovi prior to tying the knot, but he had his own requirements for their future.

"Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married," she said. "So that was his thing. And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

