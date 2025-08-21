Expand / Collapse search
Child Stars

Former Disney child star exposes kidnapping attempt and stalkers in Hollywood tell-all

'Camp Rock' alum Alyson Stoner speaks out about dangers of fame in new memoir 'Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
As a teen actress, starring in a hit Disney movie introduced Alyson Stoner to the darker side of fame.

The entertainer had been performing since age 3. The 32-year-old danced alongside Missy Elliott and appeared in "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Camp Rock," among other films. Now, Stoner is detailing the dangers of Hollywood stardom in a new memoir, "Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything."

"Camp Rock" debuted on the Disney Channel in 2008 to 8.9 million viewers, resulting in a rabid fandom that the castmates weren’t anticipating. It made Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers household names. And at 15, Stoner, their co-star, suddenly became the target of stalkers and an attempted kidnapping.

Alyson Stoner smiling alongside Demi Lovato during an episode of Disney's hit film "Camp Rock."

Alyson Stoner (left) starred alongside Demi Lovato (right) in "Camp Rock." (John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

"My team vetted a request from an international organization dedicated to fulfilling end-of-life wishes for terminally ill children," the now 32-year-old wrote. "I hopped on a virtual call and met Emily, a superfan of ‘Camp Rock.’ Mom corresponded with their reps, who asked for travel information to book a flight for an in-person visit. After claiming I needed to travel alone, my mom’s intuition sounded an alarm."

"Though my team approved the request, my mom did her own due diligence and discovered the website was a scam, the young girl was a plant, and I was walking into a kidnapping plot to be held hostage for ransom," Stoner revealed.

Alyson Stoner laughing in a scene from the film "Cheaper By the Dozen."

Alyson Stoner played Sarah Baker in the family film "Cheaper By the Dozen." (Entertainment Pictures/ALAMY)

Months later, the star received 50 messages on Twitter from a middle-aged stalker who was convinced that "I – as a teen – was his wife, named Cinderella, with whom he shared pet mice."

Alyson Stoner doing a breakdance during a scene from the Disney hit film "Camp Rock."

As a Disney star, Alyson Stoner survived stalkers and threats. (Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

According to the book, the obsessive fan’s numerous messages alternated "between praise and harmful threats." Then one day, he implied that he would show up to YouthArts, where Stoner volunteered weekly as an instructor. 

The man's IP was traced to Kansas. But just in case, Stoner provided a photo to the front desk, warning staff to be on the lookout.

Then one day, Stoner spotted him. He entered through the back, and was holding flowers and fuzzy purple house slippers. Students ranging from ages six to 12 were in the building unaware that anything was unfolding.

A young Alyson Stoner wearing a white shirt and a black beret holding a purse with a littler A initial.

Alyson Stoner at the Hollywood premiere of "Cheaper by the Dozen" in 2003. (Lee Celano/WireImage for Hollywood Reporter)

"I made a thousand calculations in a split second," Stoner wrote. "There are no exits besides that doorway. I have vulnerable children under my care, and I can’t scare them. I [needed] to get to the front desk to call the cops. I don’t know what mental state he’s in. I can’t provoke him."

Book cover for Semi-Well Adjusted

Alyson Stoner's memoir, "Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything," is out now. (St. Martin's Press)

A panicked Stoner rushed to the front desk. Police were called, and they chased the man for about a mile. But he was gone. 

Stoner, who goes by they/them pronouns, claimed that the police informed them that the man "has to physically lay a hand on you before we can do much."

"But he said he would ‘end me’ if I didn’t wear my hair in a bun in the way he liked… So I have to die, and then you can help?" Stoner wrote.

Alyson Stoner wearing a lined beige sleeveless dress posing on the red carpet.

Alyson Stoner is a voice actor in "Phineas and Ferb." (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

According to the book, the stalker appeared later wearing "an army green shirt" - a completely different ensemble. Stoner managed to get help from a parent to escape. Still, Stoner claimed that a studio manager labeled them "paranoid."

Former Disney stars explain how child stardom prepared them for ‘Special Forces’ Video

"Without a budget for a bodyguard, I became an expert at studying body language and herd behavior, noting traits and tendencies among people so I could anticipate interactions," wrote Stoner. 

"Middle-aged men were typically dads of Disney-loving children, Missy Elliott or Steve Martin fans, or creeps. By the time they approached, I’d already clocked how long they’d been staring, whether they were lone wolves, and if their hands were visible or hidden in pockets."

This was just one of several frightening experiences that marked Stoner’s adolescence while being in the spotlight.

Alyson Stoner wearing a sheer black and white cut out dress posing like a high fashion model.

Former child star Alyson Stoner is detailing the pitfalls of Hollywood stardom in a new memoir. (MK Sadler)

Stoner described how someone gave out their number, which resulted in receiving nearly 900 text messages from strangers. Many asked for money. Others fired "really nasty messages" that sent their "already paper-thin trust to the shredder."

Demi Lovato dancing alongside Alyson Stoner in a scene from Disney's hit "Camp Rock."

"I was accustomed to being stopped for autographs and stared at from afar, but 'Camp Rock' marked the end of the sweeter side of status and introduced the darker side effects of fame, for which there was no reversal," Alyson Stoner wrote. (John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Whenever Stoner went out in public, they had to devise plans to get to and from destinations to avoid being followed. But some managed to track Stoner’s locations, and one even discovered their flight itinerary. Love letters appeared outside hotel rooms, each one leaving Stoner uneasy. They also began questioning the motives of friends. Heading to dinner at a restaurant always meant slipping in and out in secret.

Alyson Stoner wearing a sleeveless purple dress on the purple carpet.

Alyson Stoner arrives at the European premiere of "Camp Rock" on Sept. 10, 2008, in London. Stoner quietly struggled with an eating disorder before getting treatment at age 17. (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Stoner grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and was scouted by the same woman who discovered hometown celebrity Katie Holmes. As a child, Stoner and their mother moved to Los Angeles to pursue a Hollywood career. By age 12, Stoner was poised to star in their own show until another teen sitcom – "Hannah Montana" - was picked up. And by their mid-teens, Stoner was struggling with an eating disorder. They sought treatment at age 17.

Later in the book, Stoner also claimed they were sexually assaulted by a potential business partner. The alleged assailant attended wellness events and was "well-adored in the community."

A close-up of Alyson Stoner in a black tank top with a sparkling poodle and pigtails.

Alyson Stoner appeared in Missy Elliott’s "Work It," "Gossip Folks," "Pass That Dutch" and "I’m Really Hot" music videos. Stoner also danced in the video for Eminem’s "Just Lose It." (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

 "The last image I saw was a poster on the wall of a ravenous feline leaping for its prey," Stoner recalled in the book. "Then I blacked out, and he raped me."

Stoner recently recalled to Fox News Digital how, after working in showbiz for nearly 20 years, they woke up to "zero dollars" in the bank account. There should have been over a million.

Alyson Stoner wearing a white tube top and matching pants smiling with a blazer over their shoulder.

Alyson Stoner is still employed by Disney, working on two of their animated shows. The performer advocates for the support of young talent. (Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

"Even though I was absolutely frugal, and I continue to be, there are a lot of loopholes that leave room for a child’s money to be mishandled, even by people who have good intentions but don’t understand the unique business structures of entertainment expenses," Stoner explained.

A close-up of Alyson Stoner smiling in a green jacket sitting in a forest.

Alyson Stoner is seen here as Caitlyn on Disney Channel's "Camp Rock." Stoner's memoir was published on Aug. 12. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images))

"It was shocking to wake up to zero dollars in an account," Stoner admitted. "I was mostly in denial at first. I was afraid for my future. I wondered after all this time, if I can be duped once, will I be taken advantage of again? Do I have the competence, the life skills to find my way outside the industry?"

The entertainer was in their early 20s when they made the shocking discovery.

Alyson Stoner wearing all white smiling and posing.

Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

Stoner and their older sister teamed up to investigate years of records, the book details. The duo discovered that Stoner’s business team had mismanaged finances, splurging on lavish gifts. Their mother, a "career bookkeeper," had been paying herself a monthly salary since Stoner was a child, plus taking "one-off payments" of "several thousand" over the years. 

The cast of "Camp Rock" posting together and smiling in front of a graffiti wall.

From left: Alyson Stoner, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas arrive at the European TV premiere of "Camp Rock" at The Royal Festival Hall on Sept. 10, 2008, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

There were also decades of hefty expenses to maintain a successful career in Hollywood. There were never any conversations about budgeting and saving.

Stoner wrote that 15 years of labor turned into "a crumbling house of cards."

Alyson Stoner in a pink satin suit with a light blue lace blouse posing next to Demi Lovato wearing a black low cut dress.

Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner at the "Child Star" documentary screening on Sept. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

"A lot of folks are unaware that it can cost between $10,000 and $20,000 for different expenses," said Stoner. "Many artists are losing money while spending a lot of time and energy and resources auditioning, only to be rejected a majority of the time… The creative industry is largely unpaid labor. When you’re a child, the assumption is that you can afford to do this for fun, because you aren’t necessarily the breadwinner."

Alyson Stoner waving in a black blazer and floral skirt.

Alyson Stoner attends a family volunteer event at Walt Disney World on Feb. 11, 2010, in Orlando, Florida.  (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

A devastated Stoner met with an entertainment lawyer. Ultimately, they decided against legal action, writing that they "can’t burn a bridge with my mother." Stoner said they felt loyalty and compassion for the matriarch, who had also struggled with alcohol. Fox News Digital reached out to Stoner’s mother for comment.

"I began performing at the age of 3," Stoner reflected. "I attended a performance convention in New York at age 6. Unbeknownst to me, this was a recruitment funnel for Hollywood. And my Midwestern family had zero affiliation with the industry."

A close-up of Alyson Stoner looking glamorous attending Netflix's "Insatiable" premiere in Hollywood.

Alyson Stoner attends Netflix's "Insatiable" Season 1 premiere at ArcLight Hollywood on Aug. 9, 2018. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"I had zero aspirations to pursue the industry," said Stoner. "And yet, there was a funnel with lots of different players, from agents to managers, to casting directors, who were used to seeing children go through this process almost like a conveyor belt, becoming packaged products for audiences."

Alyson Stoner wearing a long sleeved black velvet short dress.

Alyson Stoner is the founder and CEO of the mental health company Movement Genius, and the host of the award-winning "Dear Hollywood" podcast. (Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb)

"At 6 years old, I couldn't understand the short- and long-term implications of… having corporations own my name, image and likeness," Stoner continued. "It was also impossible for my family, who were given no upfront manual for what to expect, to recognize the consequences of disrupting every area of my childhood development, removing me from school to navigate 80-hour work weeks."

Today, Stoner is the founder of Movement Genius, an online platform that aims to make mental health support more accessible. Stoner is also a voice actor for Disney.

Alyson Stoner wearing a black turtleneck at an IMDB event in California.

"I strongly encourage people to pursue local community theater first," Alyson Stoner told Fox News Digital when asked about advice for parents. "For a young person to be able to develop healthfully, they need developmentally appropriate experiences. At the moment, entertainment productions are not equipped to provide those experiences." (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Stoner noted that being an advocate for the next generation of child performers is one of their most important roles today.

Alyson Stoner wearing a split t-shirt and coral pants dancing on stage.

Alyson Stoner appears at YouTube OnStage during VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena on June 21, 2018, in Anaheim, California. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for YouTube/Getty Images)

"My memoir gives people an opportunity to learn about the intimate details of what happened on all those sets growing up, while also answering very timely questions about what it means to navigate the world," said Stoner. "I tell people, ‘Come for the childhood chaos. Stay for the cultural critique.’"

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

