Chris Pratt dragged into Katy Perry’s $15M mansion showdown with U.S. veteran’s family as trial kicks off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt was dragged into the legal feud reigniting in a Los Angeles court Thursday between Katy Perry and the Wescott family over the singer's $15 million mansion.

In 2020, Carl Westcott – a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of 1-800-Flowers – filed a lawsuit against Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi (who represented the "Firework" singer in the July 2020 purchase of the Santa Barbara-area mansion), after attempting to rescind the deal he made to sell his 8.9-acre estate to Perry for $15 million. Westcott had reportedly purchased the home two months earlier for roughly $11 million.

While Pratt has not been deposed or required to appear, his involvement could potentially bolster Perry's claim for funds owed after the sale, according to attorney Christopher C. Melcher. The trial, which began last year, was split into two parts, and Perry was ordered to testify in this month's damages phase.

'REAL HOUSEWIFE' BLASTS KATY PERRY, ORLANDO BLOOM FOR LACK OF 'EMPATHY' IN LEGAL FEUD OVER $15M MANSION

"Westcott’s defense is that the home could not have had mold and other major issues because Perry rented the place to Chris Pratt," Melcher told Fox News Digital. "But repairs could have been made by Perry before renting the home to Pratt.

"If so, the subsequent condition of the home when Pratt was a tenant is not relevant to what the home looked like when Perry got the keys," Melcher added.

KATY PERRY EARNS LEGAL VICTORY IN YEARS-LONG BATTLE FOR $15 MILLION MONTECITO HOME

At the time of sale, Carl sought a rescission of contract after claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign the transaction due to a recent surgery and brain disorder. However, in November 2023, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Gudvi was entitled to the sale of the Montecito home purchased on Perry's behalf in 2020. On May 17, 2024, Perry took legal ownership after the deed was recorded.

Per court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Pratt – who has been renting and residing in the Montecito home with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their children – has been named as a witness by the Wescott family, who have requested that the judge question him on the "condition" of the home and any problems with the terms of his lease agreement with Perry.

"Now, just before the Phase 2 Trial, there is new, never-before disclosed evidence that Perry has rented out the Westcott Property to the actor Chris Pratt and his wife (the daughter of Maria Shriver, who the Court will recall from Cristal Clarke’s Phase 1 Trial testimony was bidding against Perry in 2020 to buy the Westcott Property, which is why Perry increased her original $13.5 offer to Westcott to the agreed-on $15 million price)," the court documents, which were filed on July 31, state.

After a five-year feud, Perry will take the stand this month to testify in the six-day, non-jury trial. She is seeking up to $6 million in damages – including an additional $2 million for damages to the property – citing structural defects, deferred maintenance, and lost rental income.

"The $2.29 million in estimated repairs was bogus and Perry was able to rent the Westcott Property as-is to Chris Pratt (for what some have rumored to be $150,000 in rent just for this summer)," the documents state.

While Perry has been ordered to take the stand, the Westcott family is also pushing for the singer's ex, Orlando Bloom, to testify. Bloom, who split from Perry earlier this year , was served a subpoena and named in the joint witness list.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the Daily Mail , the judge said that he only needed the testimony of the contractors and questioned how Bloom's testimony would benefit.

"Why do we need Mr. Bloom to (give testimony), other than making this a celebrity circus?" the judge said during a previous hearing.

It is unclear if Pratt will take the stand.

According to The Sun, Westcott’s attorney recently returned to court ahead of a "likely attempt to subpoena Pratt because he is a material witness," a source told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For example, to establish when he started renting? He is living in a property that is wrapped up in a legal battle."

The source said the Westcott family "want to know how much Pratt is renting the house for."

"Perry has claimed millions of dollars in damages, and claimed that it's not liveable – it's clearly liveable because an A-list actor is renting it," the source added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the "Parks and Recreation" alum and Schwarzenegger put their Pacific Palisades, California, mansion back on the market with a significant price cut, according to Realtor.com. Originally listed for $32 million in July 2023, it is now listed for $19.99 million.

A representative for Pratt did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.