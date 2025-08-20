Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler accuses her of 'borderline slander' over claims she got no money in divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari's ex-husband set out to right the record regarding the former couple's finances after the reality TV star made some bold claims.

Cavallari insisted the NFL star never funded her company, Uncommon James, and that she never received any money in the divorce. Cutler insisted Cavallari's claims were "completely false" in an episode of his podcast, "Take it Outside."

"Let’s think about this logically. ‘Not a penny,’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids," Cutler said. "You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years. So, you go to divorce and each side gets a lawyer, and then you go to court and there’s a judge."

"In the state of Tennessee, if we would have went to the judge and been like, ‘Hey, he's going to keep every single dollar over the past seven years and you're going to get nothing,’" he continued. "There's not a judge in the state of Tennessee that would have signed that. They would be like, ‘No, this isn't – this isn't right. This isn't legal. Not happening.’ So, there's that. B, she has a lawyer. I have a lawyer. Is her lawyer really going to be like, ‘Fine, you get zero dollars. He gets to keep all the money that was made over the seven years.’ Absolutely not."

Cavallari made the claims about Cutler's involvement in Uncommon James during an episode of her podcast, "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour."

"Our revenue is close to $50 million a year, but because I was obviously a WAG – athletes’ wives and girlfriends, if you’re not familiar – people love to say that everything I have in my life is because of my ex-husband, and that my ex-husband funded Uncommon James," Cavallari shared. "But I am, to this day, 100% owner, and I’ve never taken any outside funding."

"I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband," she claimed. "I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up."

The two married in 2013 and announced their split in 2020. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022.

While addressing Cavallari's claims on his podcast, Cutler referred to Uncommon James as a "marital asset."

"I think it’s reckless," he said of Cavallari's claims. "I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got. It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge – it’s, like, 67 pages – it says the number breakdown."

"I'm not going to get into those exact numbers, but I can guarantee you it's definitely not zero dollars," he added.

The football star, who played his last season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, claimed Cavallari could "without a doubt" live comfortably with the money from the divorce.

A source familiar with the couple's marriage told People magazine that Cutler's response is "a standard gaslighting tactic from a known narcissist."

"His answer was manipulated into something completely different than what Kristin was initially saying," the insider added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cavallari's representative for comment.

