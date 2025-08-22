Expand / Collapse search
King Charles, Queen Camilla facing 'terrible' problem at royal home

King Charles posted warning signs at Sandringham after wasp activity reached concerning levels

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Queen Camilla: King Charles doing ‘extremely well’ given cancer diagnosis Video

Queen Camilla: King Charles doing ‘extremely well’ given cancer diagnosis

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett shares the latest in King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

A royal summer is being wrecked by some uninvited guests.

Queen Camilla revealed this week that Sandringham — the royal family's Norfolk estate — is in the middle of a full-blown wasp invasion, calling it a "terrible" situation that’s disrupting life on the King's private grounds.

The 78-year-old Queen made the remark during a solo appearance at the Ebor Festival on Aug. 21, where she opened a new facility at York Racecourse, according to Hello! Magazine.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

A wasp invasion at Sandringham Estate prompted King Charles to issue a formal warning to visitors. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Camilla shared the frustrating update and admitted it’s not just Sandringham being stung. Her own bees at her private Wiltshire home are also causing trouble by "swarming."

The royal sting operation comes just days after King Charles III himself issued a formal warning to visitors at Sandringham. 

On Aug. 18, signs were posted near public areas of the estate that read: "Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area. Thank you."

Sandringham estate

A general view of Sandringham house, a country house which is privately owned by the British royal family, Sandringham, Norfolk, August 1982. (RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

Camilla is one of several beekeepers in the royal family. 

Princess Kate Middleton’s bees are at Anmer Hall, in the corner of the gardens on the Sandringham estate, British royals expert, Hilary Fordwich, previously told Fox News Digital.

princess kate middleton split photo

Princess Kate Middleton’s bees are at Anmer Hall, in the corner of the gardens on the Sandringham estate. (Getty Images/Matt Porteous)

Meghan Markle has also pursued the hobby, as she featured a beekeeping segment in her show, "With Love, Meghan."

The wasp infestation is just the latest issue to hit the monarch’s Sandringham Estate. King Charles was also said to be "livid" over a potential shortage of pheasants, according to The Sun

The shortage could affect the chances of a full shooting calendar this winter. It is known as one of the monarch’s favorite pastimes during the holiday season.

Queen Camilla smiles as she is presented with a jar of honey

Queen Camilla is presented with a jar of honey by Harry and Seline Silk from Knavesmire Nectar as she meets representatives from local charities supported by the York racecourse, members of the Yorkshire racing community and members of the York Racecourse team as she attends on the second day of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse during the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse on August 21, 2025.  (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

"King Charles III is livid, frustrated and disappointed, reflecting both his deep personal attachment to the cherished family tradition and his broader commitment to his royal heritage," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital.

"He’s also annoyed that the mishap reflects rather poorly on the management of Sandringham, which he inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," she explained.

King Charles waving next to Queen Camilla and a priest

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were accompanied by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate for Sunday services.  (Max Mumby)

"The shoot gathers his extended royal family and guests, reinforcing bonds while upholding a long-standing aristocratic tradition. The root of the problem is that Charles has always opposed importing birds from elsewhere, preferring to maintain the estate’s game population. The eco-friendly approach has failed."

According to the outlet, the number of birds currently available has dropped. This may force Charles, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, to cancel the traditional Boxing Day shoot, which is described as a central part of the royal family’s holiday plans.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

