King Charles, Queen Camilla facing 'terrible' problem at royal home

A royal summer is being wrecked by some uninvited guests.

Queen Camilla revealed this week that Sandringham — the royal family's Norfolk estate — is in the middle of a full-blown wasp invasion, calling it a "terrible" situation that’s disrupting life on the King's private grounds.

The 78-year-old Queen made the remark during a solo appearance at the Ebor Festival on Aug. 21, where she opened a new facility at York Racecourse, according to Hello! Magazine.

Camilla shared the frustrating update and admitted it’s not just Sandringham being stung. Her own bees at her private Wiltshire home are also causing trouble by "swarming."

The royal sting operation comes just days after King Charles III himself issued a formal warning to visitors at Sandringham.

On Aug. 18, signs were posted near public areas of the estate that read: "Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area. Thank you."

Camilla is one of several beekeepers in the royal family.

Princess Kate Middleton’s bees are at Anmer Hall, in the corner of the gardens on the Sandringham estate, British royals expert, Hilary Fordwich, previously told Fox News Digital.

Meghan Markle has also pursued the hobby, as she featured a beekeeping segment in her show, "With Love, Meghan."

The wasp infestation is just the latest issue to hit the monarch’s Sandringham Estate. King Charles was also said to be "livid" over a potential shortage of pheasants, according to The Sun.

The shortage could affect the chances of a full shooting calendar this winter. It is known as one of the monarch’s favorite pastimes during the holiday season.

"King Charles III is livid, frustrated and disappointed, reflecting both his deep personal attachment to the cherished family tradition and his broader commitment to his royal heritage," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital.

"He’s also annoyed that the mishap reflects rather poorly on the management of Sandringham, which he inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II," she explained.

"The shoot gathers his extended royal family and guests, reinforcing bonds while upholding a long-standing aristocratic tradition. The root of the problem is that Charles has always opposed importing birds from elsewhere, preferring to maintain the estate’s game population. The eco-friendly approach has failed."

According to the outlet, the number of birds currently available has dropped. This may force Charles, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, to cancel the traditional Boxing Day shoot, which is described as a central part of the royal family’s holiday plans.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.