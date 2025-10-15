Forrest Frank pushes back at Jelly Roll over controversial debate on music, money and faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forrest Frank is setting the record straight.

After country superstar Jelly Roll publicly questioned why he would reject Christian music awards while still profiting from worship songs, Frank took to Instagram to clarify his stance.

In a video Frank shared to Instagram Tuesday, he said he initially hesitated to speak publicly "because I didn’t want to bring any unnecessary drama," but attention from news outlets prompted him to respond.

JELLY ROLL CALLS OUT CHRISTIAN SINGER OVER CONTROVERSIAL AWARDS SHOW BOYCOTT STANCE

"All I'm going to say to you, Jelly, is, ‘I love this question’. This is the question that kept me from making Christian music for so many years, because I didn't want to make a business out of worship music. I didn't want to make a business out of Jesus."

Jelly Roll’s original comment to Frank read, "Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Frank’s hesitation, he acknowledged, held him back for years. But eventually, he believed God urged him to share his music. Especially with the song "Quiet Time", which he said he wrote and produced himself.

"Legally, that money comes to me. What I do with that money after it legally comes to me, I'm never going to tell anybody, because your left hand isn't supposed to know from your right hand."

He added, "I might give 90% of my money away, I might give 10% of my money away, somewhere in between, but y'all are never going to know that because that's my relationship with Jesus. But I love this conversation, and I'm willing to be refined in any area."

CHRISTIAN SINGER FORREST FRANK LOSES 30,000 FOLLOWERS AFTER SPEAKING OUT ON CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Frank concluded by extending an olive branch to Jelly Roll, reaffirming support and spiritual unity.

"Anyways, I'm just stoked by this comment. This is something that I would love to figure out. And in the meantime, I'm a safe place for you, bro. Whether that's on the phone or on here on social media. I'm for you, bro. God is for you. He has a plan for your life."

The Christian music singer reiterated his message in his social media caption, writing, "We serve a God of unity & forgiveness. His name is Jesus. @jellyroll615 & I got to hop on the phone recently and we are GOOD. actually, in my head we were never not good. i love these questions & i don’t think we should ever shy away from them as believers."

The controversy began after Frank announced that he would no longer accept awards for his Christian music, citing a personal conviction.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last week, Frank shared a video on Instagram explaining his decision not to attend award shows or accept trophies for music he considers "from Jesus and for Jesus." Jelly Roll then commented, questioning what he viewed as a contradiction.

The reactions to Jelly Roll's comment were divided, with one person criticizing him, writing, "Wow, your true colors are really showing through with that comment."

Another person commented, "The Holy Spirit moves uniquely and Frank is just expressing his personal conviction towards the awards. One persons convictions may not be a conviction to others, and that has to accepted and equally challenged in good faith. You are both incredible vessels for the Lords work and you’re both crushing it!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One person seemed to be critical of Frank, telling Jelly Roll, "Wait until you see how much he’s charging for a hoodie… sniff test ain’t passing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Jelly Roll and Frank for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.