Jelly Roll’s farm life brings peace and healing from dark times

With his career at an all-time high, Jelly Roll has learned to fully embrace the moments of solitude he finds amid his hectic schedule.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the "Save Me" crooner — who has recently partnered up with shoe brand HEYDUDE to announce the highly anticipated "Second Chances" collaboration restock — opened up about how his farm in Nashville has kept him "on track" when it comes to avoiding the pitfalls of fame and success.

"Of all the things I've done, having cows seems to be one of the most surprising to people," Jelly Roll said with a laugh. "And yes, the Hey Dudes have absolutely been over to the farm. But seriously, I want to say thank you for asking about the farm because it reminds me to bring something up. I think it really does in a real way represent what a second chance can really do. But also the reality of getting to that point, too."

"I've been honest about how there can still be a real dark corner between my ears at times," he continued. "Ultimately, the farm is someplace that I find a lot of peace in — that space and separation — getting out there and just walking. It’s made a big difference for me on a lot of levels. It was a chance to [find] things that keep me on track. And I think it’s good when you can share that too."

Before finding megastardom, the Nashville-born singer, 40, had his share of personal struggles. After first going into juvenile detention at age 13, Jelly Roll was in and out of jail for years to follow. While behind bars, the country star found sobriety and a new understanding and appreciation for his faith.

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people… and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

His collaboration with Hey Dude is just another way for him to give back.

"I don't think that you can honestly tell my story or look back and talk about where I am now from where I was and not believe in or want to encourage the belief in second chances," he told Fox News Digital. "Second chances have a domino effect that impacts not only one person’s life but lives but beyond just that one person."

"It trickles down into their family, friends, communities and beyond," he continued. "My dad always said that change starts in your heart, then goes to your home, then goes out to your street, then your community and beyond that. The ability to believe in that change, often through the chance to do something differently or make amends from before, is all part of that."

Jelly Roll, who has recently taken on the role of being the first-ever "Artist in Residence" on "American Idol," said it's been "rewarding" to be in a position to offer advice and guidance to young contestants looking to make a name for themselves.

"Getting to know these kids and be a part of this has been honestly an incredible experience," he said. "And the talent level is just unreal. I think watching it unfold over this season, too, it's been really rewarding to watch each one of them go out there and outperform themselves from the week before, or show a different side of what they can do, really dig in creatively while showing America who they are as artists."

"I am out there cheering every one of them on," he continued. "And I am a really proud parent. I get to see those moments from rehearsals where they are working through something to then, in the show, hitting that note they had to work through in rehearsal or just taking that performance onstage to the next level."

The country star, who's heading Stagecoach this weekend, said his role on "Idol" has been humbling in that he finds himself reliving moments from his own career path.

"It’s also made me relive a lot of my own moments career-wise, that you almost don’t stop to take in fully as they are happening because of the pace this industry can move," he said. "But when I am sitting there talking about the first time you go onstage or that first live show, it brings back those moments for me, too. Like the first time I performed on an award show stage, or singing that new song for the first time. So that has been an unexpected surprise of being Artist in Residence, but a really welcome one, and one I am super grateful for."