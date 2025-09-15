Christian singer Forrest Frank loses 30,000 followers after speaking out on Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forrest Frank has lost nearly 30,000 of his millions of Instagram followers since sharing his views on Charlie Kirk's assassination, but the Christian singer isn't bothered by it.

Last week, Frank took to Instagram and shared a video of Kirk speaking about him and praising him for creating Christian music. Frank became emotional in the video and started to cry while explaining that he didn't feel comfortable continuing on and posting his music without first addressing the conservative activist's assassination.

Frank's video garnered over 1 million likes and nearly 20,000 comments before he shared another video on Sept. 14 to say that he lost tens of thousands of followers for speaking out about the tragic events that took place at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

"30,000 people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said Jesus Christ is Lord. Good. I don't want you to follow me," Frank stated at the beginning of his video.

Frank went on to say that he didn't want people following him, streaming his music or coming to his shows if they didn't follow Jesus.

"I don't know if you can feel it too. There's a heaviness, something shifted and I don't care. I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and he loves you," Frank said.

Frank elaborated further in the caption of his video, which read, "i don’t care if you follow me, but i do care if you follow Jesus. i have nothing else to share but this one message and i repent for ways i’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight real. From here on out i’m using as much energy as i can to let people know about the only thing that matters."

Fans flooded Frank's comment section, commending him for the video he made.

"GO FORREST GO!!!!!! THIS MADE ME SMILE," one user wrote.

Another added, "Wow. I got even more respect for you. Wrong is wrong and you got to stand for whats right even when they hate you for it. If you getting hate you doing something right."

"Thank you for speaking up!" another user wrote.

Kirk was hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 when he was assassinated. Tyler Robinson , 22, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and obstruction of justice charges, according to a court affidavit. A judge ordered that he be held without bail. Formal charges are expected Tuesday.

