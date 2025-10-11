Jelly Roll calls out Christian singer over controversial awards show boycott stance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll isn't holding back.

After Christian singer Forrest Frank shared a video on Instagram earlier this week about his decision against attending awards shows or accepting awards for his music – something he said is "from Jesus and for Jesus" – Jelly Roll commented with what he seemed to think was a flaw in Frank's logic.

"Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe im missing something here lol," the country star wrote.

JELLY ROLL'S FARM LIFE BRINGS PEACE AND HEALING FROM DARK TIMES

The reactions to Jelly Roll's comment were divided, with one person criticizing him, writing, "Wow, your true colors are really showing through with that comment."

Another person commented, "The Holy Spirit moves uniquely and Forrest is just expressing his personal conviction towards the awards. One persons convictions may not be a conviction to others, and that has to accepted and equally challenged in good faith. You are both incredible vessels for the Lords work and you’re both crushing it!!"

One person seemed to be critical of Frank, telling Jelly Roll, "Wait until you see how much he’s charging for a hoodie… sniff test ain’t passing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Jelly Roll and Frank.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In his video, Frank explained, "As Christians, it's hard to know where the line in the sand is between being in the world and not of the world."

He acknowledged that the way he dresses and presents himself looks to be "of the world," but said that for him, he believes his line in the sand can be drawn when it comes to award shows.

CHRISTIAN SINGER FORREST FRANK LOSES 30,000 FOLLOWERS AFTER SPEAKING OUT ON CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

"I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus," he said.

Frank admitted that the issue is something he's been "struggling with," and said that he struggled with it last year when he won an award for best new artist at the Dove Awards.

"I said, ‘I’m still struggling with the concept of receiving this award, but all glory to Jesus, every name will fade away, including mine, except for one name.'"

Now, he explained, "I feel a conviction to go even a step further and say I don't know if I even want to step on the stage. I don't know if I want to step in the room. And so I have decided to take a stance of non-participation."

He shared that he wouldn't be attending the Dove Awards or the Grammy Awards, and added, "I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation. The trophy is that my name is listed in the book of life and I get to have eternal life. What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, this year's Dove Awards were held on Oct. 7, and Jelly Roll made a passionate speech after receiving the song of the year award for "Hard Fought Hallelujah," a song he recorded with Brandon Lake.

"The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven't in decades right now," he said in part. "There is a revival happening in the United States of America where you can't go on a corner and not hear about Jesus right now, and while we are hearing about Jesus, I encourage you to put faith on your feet and feet on your faith and walk out of this building and go do for the least."

The Dove Awards shared the video of Jelly Roll's speech on Instagram, and Frank left a comment Friday that read, "Congrats bro!! Keep going for Jesus."