Christian singer Forrest Frank debuts emotional new song after Charlie Kirk assassination comments

Christian singer Forrest Frank debuted a new song after revealing that he lost tens of thousands of Instagram followers after speaking out last week about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared a video of himself sitting on a bed while singing and playing a keyboard as he performed a clip from an unreleased song.

"JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON," Frank wrote in the caption of the video, which displayed the song's lyrics on screen as he performed.

CHRISTIAN SINGER FORREST FRANK LOSES 30,000 FOLLOWERS AFTER SPEAKING OUT ON CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

"Get a house just to lay in a bed so we can scroll a phone till we're sick in the head / We're all throwing stones till somebody is dead," Frank sang at the beginning of the video.

He continued, "But I wonder what we'd do if we knew / That something shifted in the air / We all felt it together everywhere / So many years we just sat back and stared / But I wonder what we'd do if we knew / Jesus is coming back soon."

"Jesus is coming back soon," Frank repeated, holding the last note.

"I can feel it in my bones / The day is coming close / Tell the world that they gotta know / Jesus is coming back soon," he concluded his emotional performance.

The "Lemonade" singer did not elaborate on the song's inspiration. However, some of the song's lyrics echoed comments that Frank had made in a previous video about Kirk.

In the original video he shared on the topic, Frank became emotional and started to cry while explaining that he didn't feel comfortable continuing to post his music without first addressing the conservative activist's assassination.

While his message earned a lot of positive feedback, he shared in an update that others didn't seem to appreciate what he had to say.

"30,000 people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said Jesus Christ is Lord. Good. I don't want you to follow me," Frank stated.

He continued, "I don't want you to track my music. I don't want you to come to my shows. I don't want you to do any of that if you don't do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come."

"He is coming back real soon. So if you have not gotten your heart right with Him and dropped down on your knees and repented to Him, today is the day," he added. "The hour is at hand."

Frank explained that he had felt a change within himself and in the world following Kirk's death.

"I don't know if you can feel it too. There's a heaviness, something shifted and I don't care. I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and he loves you," he said.

Frank elaborated further in the caption of his video, which read, "i don’t care if you follow me, but i do care if you follow Jesus. i have nothing else to share but this one message and i repent for ways i’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight real. From here on out i’m using as much energy as i can to let people know about the only thing that matters."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA and father of two, was hosting an event at Utah Valley University Sept. 10 when he was assassinated.

On Tuesday, Tyler Robinson , the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting Kirk, was formally charged with aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and one count of committing a violent offense in front of children.

Robinson, who was arrested Sept. 12 in Utah, will remain in custody without bail. Prosecutors have confirmed they will seek the death penalty in the case.