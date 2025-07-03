Christian, 'tradpop' music making 'a comeback' as conservative ideals become more popular, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Faith-based and "traditional" pop hits are surging on the music charts this year, as noted in a recent report.

Alex Warren’s "Ordinary," "a folksy melodramatic ballad about faith and love," according to Semafor, was the No. 1 song in the country this week and has been on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the past 20 weeks.

The song’s popularity isn’t an oddity. Several Christian and country artists have also ranked high on the music charts this year, the report said, indicating a "political vibe shift" in American pop music since President Donald Trump took office.

It stands in stark contrast to the 2024 "brat summer" trend, embraced by former Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, where boundary-pushing female pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX dominated the music scene, Semafor reported.

Christian artists Brandon Lake and Forrest Frank have also enjoyed more mainstream success. Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" is now in its 19th week on the Billboard Hot 100 and Frank’s "Your Way’s Better" hit its 10th week on the chart.

"Christian music is making a serious comeback," Billboard reported in May after the two Christian songs became the first faith-based hits in 11 years to make it on the Hot 100 chart.

Country star Morgan Wallen is also wildly popular, having several hits on the Hot 100. His recently released album, "I’m the Problem," broke streaming records in May. Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey also have country-pop hits topping the charts.

On "American Idol" this season, several contestants were open about their faith. The show also hosted a three-hour "Songs of Faith" special on Easter Sunday where contestants and judges performed gospel and worship music.

Pop music seems to be reflecting a broader cultural shift toward traditional and conservative ideals, Semafor reported.

As conservative voices and positions become more influential with Trump's return to office, companies and institutions have responded in kind by ditching Pride Month campaigns and DEI priorities, the report noted. It can also be seen in the online "trad wife" trend, where young women embrace marriage and traditional values.

Several Gen Z women who spoke to Fox News Digital at a Turning Point USA conference this year said it was important to them to defend strong traditional values that were grounded in faith and femininity.

"Holding up values, traditional values that come from the Bible and be able to carry those throughout every aspect of life, to be able to create a foundation for yourself and your family that carries out the Lord's message," Grace from Florida told Fox about what it means to be a conservative.