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Former Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt

Thames Valley Police say they are working with the U.S. Department of Justice on the case

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Former Prince Andrew is seemingly under renewed police scrutiny as British investigators assess allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sex crimes at royal properties.

Thames Valley Police said detectives are urging potential witnesses to come forward as they examine claims that Epstein allegedly sent a woman to have sex with a man, seemingly Andrew, at a residence in Windsor in 2010.

"On 19 February 2026, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office," police said in Friday’s statement. "He was interviewed under caution and released under investigation on the same day. Two addresses, in Berkshire and in Norfolk, were searched."

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Former Prince Andrew looking stern while attending Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral.

Thames Valley Police say they are assessing allegations that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sent a woman to have sex with Andrew at his residence in 2010. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The statement did not name Andrew directly, but the former royal has been at the center of mounting controversy tied to Epstein for years.

"Following the arrest and search activity, we have been working with the United States Department of Justice to get further information that may be related to this investigation," police said. "We have also been working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom and have sought early investigative advice from them as we would in serious, complex, or sensitive cases."

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Prince Andrew attending Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle

Former Prince Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Authorities said the probe is examining "a number of aspects of alleged misconduct" connected to Epstein documents released earlier this year.

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"We are also speaking with a number of witnesses, however as per national guidance we cannot confirm or deny the identities of these individuals," the statement read.

Prince Andrew seated in the back of a car after release from custody

Former Prince Andrew was released from custody hours after his arrest on Feb. 19. (Reuters)

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said detectives are sorting through a growing flood of evidence and tips.

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"Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation," Wright said.

"Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson seated wearing bathrobes with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson are seated wearing bathrobes alongside late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photograph released by the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Justice Department/Handout)

Wright also called on anyone with information to contact police.

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"In addition to the investigation into misconduct in public office, the assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing," the statement read.

Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre with Ghislaine Maxwell in the background

A 2001 photo shows Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Jeffrey Epstein paid her to have sex with the former prince. Ghislaine Maxwell is visible in the background. Andrew has denied the charges. (U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals)

Authorities confirmed they have spoken with the woman’s lawyers and pledged any report would be handled "with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity."

The statement also noted that police are "actively supporting national policing in contacting Epstein victims and survivors. We hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

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Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles had previously stripped Andrew of his royal titles and military honors as the royal scandal escalated.

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The disgraced duke withdrew from royal life in 2019 after his disastrous BBC "Newsnight" interview, where he attempted to explain his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew has also repeatedly denied allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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