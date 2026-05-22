Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt

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Former Prince Andrew is seemingly under renewed police scrutiny as British investigators assess allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sex crimes at royal properties.

Thames Valley Police said detectives are urging potential witnesses to come forward as they examine claims that Epstein allegedly sent a woman to have sex with a man, seemingly Andrew, at a residence in Windsor in 2010.

"On 19 February 2026, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office," police said in Friday’s statement. "He was interviewed under caution and released under investigation on the same day. Two addresses, in Berkshire and in Norfolk, were searched."

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The statement did not name Andrew directly, but the former royal has been at the center of mounting controversy tied to Epstein for years.

"Following the arrest and search activity, we have been working with the United States Department of Justice to get further information that may be related to this investigation," police said. "We have also been working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom and have sought early investigative advice from them as we would in serious, complex, or sensitive cases."

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Authorities said the probe is examining "a number of aspects of alleged misconduct" connected to Epstein documents released earlier this year.

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"We are also speaking with a number of witnesses, however as per national guidance we cannot confirm or deny the identities of these individuals," the statement read.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said detectives are sorting through a growing flood of evidence and tips.

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"Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation," Wright said.

"Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead."

Wright also called on anyone with information to contact police.

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"In addition to the investigation into misconduct in public office, the assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes is ongoing," the statement read.

Authorities confirmed they have spoken with the woman’s lawyers and pledged any report would be handled "with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity."

The statement also noted that police are "actively supporting national policing in contacting Epstein victims and survivors. We hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

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Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

King Charles had previously stripped Andrew of his royal titles and military honors as the royal scandal escalated.

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The disgraced duke withdrew from royal life in 2019 after his disastrous BBC "Newsnight" interview, where he attempted to explain his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew has also repeatedly denied allegations from Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.