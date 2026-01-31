Ex-Prince Andrew photographed kneeling over woman in latest DOJ Jeffrey Epstein file release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former Prince Andrew is featured in three newly released photos from the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice in relation to the investigation into Jeffery Epstein.

In the photos, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be seen hovering on all fours over an unidentified woman who is lying on the ground on her back. The woman is fully clothed in all three photos and her face is blacked out.

Two of the photos, released on Jan. 30, show Mountbatten-Windsor crouched on the ground with his hand resting on her stomach as he looked down at her. A third shows him on his knees with his hands resting on either side of her body as he looks at the camera.

This is not the first time photos of the former prince were spotted in the Epstein files. The first batch of photos was released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 12, in an attempt to "end this White House cover-up."

NEW GHISLAINE MAXWELL MUGSHOT INCLUDED IN DOJ'S LATEST EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE

"Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!" Oversight Dems said on X at the time.

One of the previously released photos featured Mountbatten-Windsor standing next to Bill Gates at the Malaria Summit in London in April 2018. In the original photo found on Getty Images, King Charles , Prince of Wales at the time, appears with Bill Gates and Andrew. In the photo released by the committee, King Charles was cropped out.

In a second drop of photos, released on Dec. 19, Mountbatten-Windsor can be seen lying down on the laps of five people, whose faces have all been blacked out, while Maxwell and a sixth unknown person with their faces blacked out stand behind them.

While none of the photographs showed Mountbatten-Windsor with Epstein, People magazine reported at the time that the evidence also included a screenshot of an email Epstein sent in March 2011 to someone listed as "The Duke," believed to be Andrew, who was then the Duke of York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"you ok? these stories are complete and utter fantasy," Epstein wrote. "I don't know and have never met Al gore. CLinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine. it was stolen by my houseman who is curreently in prison for doing so."

Mountbatten-Windsor announced in mid-October he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace announced later that month that King Charles " initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

The decision came after he initially took a step back from public life in 2019, following his sit-down interview with the BBC in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Aside from his relationship with Epstein, Andrew was also accused of sexual assault by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old. The case was settled out of court in 2022 without Andrew acknowledging any wrongdoing.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP