Scarlett Johansson, who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant 'deficit' at home

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Scarlett Johansson has finally admitted that the idea of a good work-life balance does not exist.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Johansson shared that there is always a "deficit" somewhere in her life — despite accumulating a mass amount of success.

"I think actually admitting that there is no work-life balance is the first step to kind of getting there in a way, because it’s not possible. There's always something that is… there's a deficit in some area, and I think you have to be… I learned to be more kind to myself. You can't do all of these things all the time and so, you know… there's just like… is it good enough?" the Marvel star began.

Over time, Johansson has accepted that not everything in her life will always be perfect.

'LIONESS' STAR ADMITS HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS REQUIRES 'PAINFUL' SACRIFICES

"I think actually admitting that there is no work-life balance is the first step to getting there in a way because it’s just not possible." — Scarlett Johansson

Johansson is currently balancing a marriage with comedian Colin Jost and raising their two kids, launching a skincare brand and taking on acting roles. According to Forbes, Johansson earned $43 million in 2025 and was named the highest paid actress of 2025.

Her view of success has shifted in recent years.

"Somebody once told me, ‘If you’re successful as a parent like 75% of the time, that’s good—if you’re doing 75% of it like right, then you’re winning, which is probably true," Johansson told CBS Sunday Mornings.

Johansson and Jost, a comedian and writer best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," tied the knot in October 2020. In August 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Cosmo.

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The Marvel actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Johansson share an 11-year-old daughter, Rose. This is Jost's first marriage.

The "Black Widow" star came from humble beginnings. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, she admitted that her family of six was on welfare.

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"We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps. My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan. So, it was a lot," Johansson said at the time.

Johansson sky-rocketed to fame in the early 2000s. During an interview with People in April, the actress opened up about the difficulties of entering the spotlight at a young age.

"I think growing up in the entertainment industry and being 20-something years old in the early 2000s, being a 20-year-old woman in the early 2000s in the spotlight, I think in general it was just a really harsh time," Johansson began.

"I think women were just pulled apart for how they looked in a way that was socially acceptable at the time, and it was tough," she continued. "There was a lot placed on how women looked and what was offered at that time for women my age as far as acting roles or opportunities, it was much slimmer than it is now."

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