Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre feared she would 'die a sex slave' in Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring

After years of being sexually "lent" out to powerful people, Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, feared she may have died a sex slave at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In her upcoming posthumous memoir, "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice," Giuffre — who died by suicide earlier this year — recalled the events that led to her being sex trafficked as a minor by the convicted sex trafficker and his accomplice and wrote of the fear she endured for years.

"I know about monsters. As a child, I suffered nearly every kind of abuse: incest, parental neglect, severe corporal punishment, molestation, rape. As a teen, I had been sexually trafficked by another pedophile even before I met Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell," she wrote in the book, obtained by Fox News Digital.

"But these two doubled down on my suffering. In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied. I believed that I might die a sex slave."

Elsewhere in the book, Giuffre opened up about her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew on March 10, 2001. She was 17 years old at the time.

"As we chatted in Maxwell’s entryway, I suddenly thought of something: my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture," Giuffre wrote. "I ran to get a Kodak FunSaver from my room, then returned and handed it to Epstein. I remember the prince putting his arm around my waist as Maxwell grinned beside me. Epstein snapped the photo."

Later that evening, after the group went to dinner and a club, Giuffre recalled Maxwell telling her, "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey."

"Back at the house, Maxwell and Epstein said goodnight and headed upstairs, signaling it was time that I take care of the prince," she wrote. "In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved. He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

"I drew him a hot bath," she continued. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn’t have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

"The next morning, Maxwell told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun.’ Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy.’"

Giuffre also described two more alleged encounters with the prince.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a sexual abuse lawsuit in New York against Andrew, who denied all allegations. The royal claimed he never met her and that the photo of them together might be fake.

In 2022, he settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization. British newspapers reported amounts for the settlement ranged from $6 million to $16 million.

On Friday, Andrew released a statement as excerpts from Giuffre's book continue to surface. The statement was issued through Buckingham Palace.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew's statement read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Giuffre's family released a statement, previously telling Fox News Digital: "We, the family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, believe that Prince Andrew’s decision to give up his titles is vindication for our sister and survivors everywhere. This decisive action is a powerful step forward in our fight to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex-trafficking network to justice. Further, we believe it is appropriate for King Charles to remove the title of Prince."

"This moment serves as victory for Virginia, who consistently maintained, ‘He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.’ This is not just a victory for her, but for every single survivor of the horrific crimes perpetrated by Epstein and his co-conspirators."

Giuffre's family pointed to alleged emails that recently surfaced between Epstein and Prince Andrew from 2011, contradicting the royal's claim he ceased contact with the multi-millionaire in 2010.

"We hope that the days of impunity for the powerful are over, and protection for predators will no longer be tolerated," the statement concluded. "We hope a higher standard has been set for our leaders in office in the United States — one we will work tirelessly to follow here. It is time for accountability, transparency, and justice for all survivors."

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.