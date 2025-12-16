Andrew dodges police probe but King Charles’ Epstein ‘nightmare’ isn’t over: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-Prince Andrew may have dodged trouble this round, but the disgraced royal’s woes are far from over — and King Charles knows a storm is still brewing.

British police said Saturday they found no evidence that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked one of his bodyguards to investigate Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The announcement came a day after the former Duke of York appeared in a photo from the late sex offender’s estate, released by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the monarch, along with the rest of the royal family, is bracing for "an avalanche of new findings, further linking Andrew to Epstein."

"Andrew is said to be stressed," Chard said. "No one knows what to expect. Close family members are monitoring Andrew’s mental health. Many fear this photo release is just the tip of the iceberg. Allegedly, Epstein made it his mission to document material on all high-profile contacts, hoping to launch smear campaigns.

"We have to sit tight as relevant information is assessed. It doesn’t necessarily mean all parties are guilty of criminal acts, although many, along with Andrew, will be feeling distraught as the finger of blame circulates."

"This is the continuing nightmare for Andrew and especially King Charles as more photographs emerge showing the former prince with Epstein," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a drip-feeding of imagery, leaving many wondering what’s coming next, while Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, try to show resolve and rebuild their lives. The further danger is that the media is in a feeding frenzy. Each revelation could be another nail in the coffin for the royal dynasty."

"Andrew is enduring an excruciating waiting game, unsure what revelations may emerge and fearful he’ll be fed to the lions," Turner added.

Many of the photos have already circulated publicly. The newly released image of Andrew was taken at the Malaria Summit in London in April 2018. In the original photo on Getty Images, Charles — then the Prince of Wales — appears alongside Bill Gates and Andrew. In the version released by the committee, the king was cropped out.

People magazine reported that the House Oversight Committee told the outlet the photo "arrived that way from the estate."

Also notably missing from the picture was Epstein. However, according to People, the evidence included a screenshot of an email Epstein sent in March 2011 to someone listed as "The Duke," believed to be Andrew, who was then the Duke of York.

"You ok? these stories are complete ant utter fantasy," Epstein wrote. "I don't know and have never met Al gore. CLinton was never on the island.. the telephone book is not mine. it was stolen by my houseman who is curreently in prison for doing so."

Representatives for Buckingham Palace, Andrew, Clinton and Gates did not respond Friday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"The recent photos don’t deliver any new factual information regarding Epstein’s ties to powerful men — or even Andrew’s involvement," said British royals expert Hilary Fordwich. "They nevertheless deepen public pressure to see the full ‘Epstein files’ and any remaining undisclosed connections, which is damning for the royal family. Andrew is simply toxic in the court of public opinion."

"This issue is never going away," Fordwich warned. "Each new batch of photos is reputationally corrosive for him. Every new image keeps his scandals alive, fuels public disgust and reduces any remaining chance of quiet rehabilitation."

"More concerning is the fact that the king’s continued indulgence of his brother is strategically disastrous," she said. "The royal family, in most instances, does its utmost to project restraint and dignity. Andrew’s behavior has been far from either — instead showing indulgence without consequences. Each new release of photos is yet another reminder."

The release of the photos comes as Andrew made his first public outing since being stripped of his royal title, attending his granddaughter’s christening.

"It’s absolutely stunning that just as these photos are released, London’s Metropolitan Police announced it will ‘take no further action’ on claims that Andrew asked his police protection officer for information about his accuser, Virginia Giuffre," royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital.

"This comes before further Epstein files are set to be released," she said. "Right now, these pictures don’t seem to have any impact on Andrew. The palace appears to feel its responsibilities ended with stripping titles and moving Andrew out of Royal Lodge."

In October, the Metropolitan Police said it was reviewing media reports that, in 2011, Andrew allegedly sought information to smear Giuffre by asking a police bodyguard to check whether she had a criminal record. The Mail on Sunday reported the then-prince passed Giuffre’s date of birth and Social Security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard.

But in a new statement, the force said its assessment "has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct," and that it would not open a criminal investigation.

"The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter," said police Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott. "To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action."

"Our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre’s family and friends following her death," Marriott said.

Giuffre’s family said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision, adding that "justice has not been served."

Giuffre, who died in April, alleged that in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring and exploited by Andrew and other influential men.

Fordwich said two senior royals are determined to ice Andrew out of "The Firm."

"Prince William and Princess Catherine have wisely kept their distance," Fordwich said. "They’re sending a crystal-clear message that the future of the monarchy views him as a serious liability. More damaging photos and other evidence of Andrew’s alleged involvement are expected to be released soon."

Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 after giving a disastrous interview to the BBC in which he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre after she filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he did not admit wrongdoing, he acknowledged Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.

Last month, the king formally stripped his younger brother of his royal title after new details emerged about Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.

Fox News Digital's Lori A Bashian and The Associated Press contributed to this report.