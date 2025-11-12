Florence Pugh calls out 'completely inappropriate' requests during sex scenes on movie sets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florence Pugh has no problem baring it all — at least when it comes to honesty.

The "Thunderbolts" star, 29, opened up on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" about her mixed experiences on set, praising some coordinators while calling out others for making things "weird" and "awkward."

"I'm having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators," Pugh said. "However, I’ve also had a s--- example."

Without naming names or projects, the British actress described one particularly uncomfortable situation.

"[They] just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful," she recalled. "I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out."

Pugh — who’s filmed everything from indie dramas to blockbuster love scenes opposite Harry Styles in "Don’t Worry Darling" and Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" — said her experiences span both before and after the rise of intimacy coordinators.

"I’m quite confident, I'm quite happy in my skin, I've always been able to make sure that I'm heard," she said. "That being said, even though I know that I believe that, and even though I know that I felt that at the time, there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way."

The "Lady Macbeth" star admitted that only in recent years has she come to understand how much a good coordinator can enhance a scene — and protect actors.

"I’ve been able to understand better meaning now through working with great ones in sex scenes," she said.

Pugh explained that the goal is "finding the story of what it is — what kind of sex is it, how do you touch each other, how long have you been having sex for."

The actress said that when intimacy is handled correctly, it feels like part of the storytelling — not just something to get through.

"[Everyone on set is] working away to chip away at the scene," she said. "And I think when I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve been missing — understanding the dance of intimacy as opposed to just shooting a sex scene.’"

Pugh added, "There are good ones and bad ones, and it’s through the good ones that I have learned how effective it can really be."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pugh for comment.

Her comments come after fellow actor Andrew Garfield admitted that he and Pugh took their sex scene in the film, "We Live In Time," "further" than needed.

Last year, Garfield explained that he and Pugh did not hear the directors yell "cut" while filming the intimate scene.

"We were getting into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we meant," Garfield told Josh Horowitz in a fan-captured video uploaded to X at the time.

"Just because we never heard ‘cut,’ and it was feeling safe," he explained.