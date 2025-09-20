Julia Roberts reveals fellow Hollywood star she was ‘scared’ and ‘intimidated’ to meet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julia Roberts revealed that she was "scared" and "intimidated" about meeting a fellow Hollywood star.

Last month, the 57-year-old actress sat down with her "After the Hunt" co-stars Chloë Sevigny, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as the movie’s director Luca Guadagnino and producer Allan Mandelbaum, for a group interview with Variety.

In the interview, which was published Thursday, Roberts recalled becoming flustered ahead of her first encounter with Sevigny.

"I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloë," the Oscar winner said.

Roberts recounted how she crossed paths with Sevigny for the first time when the Academy Award nominee arrived at her home for a discussion about "After the Hunt" with Edebiri, Guadagnino, and Mandelbaum.

The "Pretty Woman" star noted that her daughter Hazel, 20, was also present at the time.

EMMA ROBERTS' DAD ERIC IS NOT SUPPOSED TO TALK ABOUT FAMOUS DAUGHTER OR SISTER JULIA ROBERTS

"We’re all sitting around the kitchen table, and Hazel was making herself some lunch, and we’re talking about the material and rehearsing," she recalled. ‘Allan, our producer, he came in, and he goes, ‘Chloë should just be here in a couple minutes.’"

Roberts continued, "And I look up, and Ayo looks up, and we match eyes. Luca goes, ’What?' And I go, ‘I’m scared.’ And Ayo goes, ‘Me too.’"

"And Hazel goes, ‘I’m leaving.’ And then, like a minute later, the doorbell rang, and Hazel goes, ‘I’m leaving through the garage.’ And truly we were so excited and intimidated," she added.

For her part, Sevigney told Variety that she immediately felt comfortable with Roberts.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I felt close to her the first time I met her," the "American Psycho" actress said. "But she invited us to her home for rehearsals, and we stayed in her beach house. And she was just very giving and generous."

Sevigny recalled that she missed Roberts after production on "After the Hunt" ended.

"Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies," she told Roberts. "'I just wanted more!'"

When asked which of Roberts' movies she watched, Sevigny said, "'Notting Hill,' ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and I can’t remember the third. But I was like, ‘I just want more Julia!’"

According to Variety, Roberts began tearing up upon hearing her co-star's words, saying, "I am so glad this is being recorded."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was like, ‘I’m not ready to say goodbye,’" Sevigny said.

However, Sevigny noted that she felt some consolation by reminding herself that she could look forward to seeing more of Roberts' extensive filmography.

"Luckily there’s a whole canon I can go home and keep watching," she said.

According to a plot synopsis, "After the Hunt" follows Yale University philosophy professor Alma Olsson, who finds herself at "a personal and professional crossroads" when a star pupil, Margaret "Maggie" Price (Edebiri), accuses Alma's colleague and friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield), of sexual assault following a late-night study session.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sevigny played Alma's friend and the university's student liaison Dr. Kim Sayers while Stuhlbarg portrayed Alma's psychiatrist husband.

"After the Hunt" will premiere in theaters Oct. 10.