©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Julia Roberts reveals fellow Hollywood star she was ‘scared’ and ‘intimidated’ to meet

Roberts recounts crossing paths with 'After the Hunt' co-star

By Ashley Hume Fox News
George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they openly love each other at the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere Video

George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they openly love each other at the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere

George Clooney and Julia Roberts discussed their close friendship during the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere Monday night in Los Angeles.

Julia Roberts revealed that she was "scared" and "intimidated" about meeting a fellow Hollywood star. 

Last month, the 57-year-old actress sat down with her "After the Hunt" co-stars Chloë Sevigny, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as the movie’s director Luca Guadagnino and producer Allan Mandelbaum, for a group interview with Variety.

In the interview, which was published Thursday, Roberts recalled becoming flustered ahead of her first encounter with Sevigny. 

"I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloë," the Oscar winner said. 

Julia Roberts smiles while on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Julia Roberts admitted that she was "scared" to meet Chloë Sevigny.  (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Roberts recounted how she crossed paths with Sevigny for the first time when the Academy Award nominee arrived at her home for a discussion about "After the Hunt" with Edebiri, Guadagnino, and Mandelbaum. 

The "Pretty Woman" star noted that her daughter Hazel, 20, was also present at the time. 

"We’re all sitting around the kitchen table, and Hazel was making herself some lunch, and we’re talking about the material and rehearsing," she recalled. ‘Allan, our producer, he came in, and he goes, ‘Chloë should just be here in a couple minutes.’"

Roberts continued,  "And I look up, and Ayo looks up, and we match eyes. Luca goes, ’What?' And I go, ‘I’m scared.’ And Ayo goes, ‘Me too.’" 

Chloe Sevigny poses on the red carpet

Chloë Sevigny is co-starring in the upcoming movie "After the Hunt." ( Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

"And Hazel goes, ‘I’m leaving.’ And then, like a minute later, the doorbell rang, and Hazel goes, ‘I’m leaving through the garage.’ And truly we were so excited and intimidated," she added.

For her part, Sevigney told Variety that she immediately felt comfortable with Roberts.

"I felt close to her the first time I met her," the "American Psycho" actress said. "But she invited us to her home for rehearsals, and we stayed in her beach house. And she was just very giving and generous."

Sevigny recalled that she missed Roberts after production on "After the Hunt" ended. 

"Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies," she told Roberts. "'I just wanted more!'" 

Julia Roberts and Chloe Sevigny smile on the red carpet.

Sevigny, right, said she immediately felt close to Roberts.  (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked which of Roberts' movies she watched, Sevigny said, "'Notting Hill,' ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and I can’t remember the third. But I was like, ‘I just want more Julia!’"

According to Variety, Roberts began tearing up upon hearing her co-star's words, saying, "I am so glad this is being recorded." 

"I was like, ‘I’m not ready to say goodbye,’" Sevigny said. 

However, Sevigny noted that she felt some consolation by reminding herself that she could look forward to seeing more of Roberts' extensive filmography. 

"Luckily there’s a whole canon I can go home and keep watching," she said.

The cast from After the Hunt pose on the red carpet.

Stuhlbarg, left, Edebiri, Roberts, Sevigny and Garfield at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025. (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

According to a plot synopsis, "After the Hunt" follows Yale University philosophy professor Alma Olsson, who finds herself at "a personal and professional crossroads" when a star pupil, Margaret "Maggie" Price (Edebiri), accuses Alma's colleague and friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield), of sexual assault following a late-night study session. 

Sevigny played Alma's friend and the university's student liaison Dr. Kim Sayers while Stuhlbarg portrayed Alma's psychiatrist husband. 

"After the Hunt" will premiere in theaters Oct. 10.

