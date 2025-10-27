Demi Moore says Tom Cruise felt 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' about her pregnancy on set of 'A Few Good Men'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore is recalling her experience working with Tom Cruise while 8 months pregnant in the early '90s.

During a Q&A at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday, the actress said Cruise was "embarrassed" about her pregnancy while the pair prepared for the 1992 legal drama, "A Few Good Men."

"I think Tom was quite embarrassed," Moore, who was pregnant at the time with her second child, Scout Willis, said, per People. "I actually felt OK about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward."

The "Substance" star — who also shares daughters Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis with ex-husband Bruce Willis — said she felt Cruise's discomfort may have stemmed from the ongoing pressure set upon women to choose a family or a career at the time.

"It’s one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn’t make sense," she said of the societal pressure she felt. "And so I challenged that to say, you know, ‘Why not? Why can’t you have both?’ But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible."

"I was going to be in a military uniform, and probably overly anticipated and started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born," Moore said of preparing for her role as a lawyer in the Navy’s Internal Affairs Department.

"I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke. I did a 24-mile bike ride, and then was dancing at a reggae club — hence why she came two-and-a-half weeks early," she added.

A representative for Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this year, Moore opened up about the downfalls of fame, explained how it has put her "through the wringer" and revealed how she's been able to evolve into the person she is today.

"It’s put me through the wringer," the Golden Globe Award-winning actress told People in April. "Not unlike what ‘The Substance’ [her 2024 horror film] is and why they made the character an actor. Because it really forced me to address my issues of self-judgment and lack of appreciation."

While the mom of three has been candid about her past struggles – including a tumultuous relationship with her mom, marriage woes, body image challenges and alcoholism – she's noticed a shift in mindset these days.

"I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like," she admitted. "I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself."

"Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body," Moore continued. "I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship."

"I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now," she added. "It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ – I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am."