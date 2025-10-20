Jennifer Lawrence was 'at peace' with never returning to Hollywood after taking breaks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lawrence was once "at peace" with the thought of leaving Hollywood behind.

During a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Lawrence dished on her acting career while promoting her latest movie, "Die My Love," with co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Tessa Thompson.

According to People, Norton asked Lawrence if she was ever worried about getting back into the industry after taking a couple of extended breaks over the years – she took two years off between 2019's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and 2021's "Don't Look Up," and another two years between her 2023 comedy "No Hard Feelings" and "Die My Love."

"I was at peace with that possibility of happening. [Hollywood] is a lot. I think I would've been fine. Well, I mean, no — I would be really upset," Lawrence said.

She added that because she worked consistently throughout her 20s, she wondered what else was "out here" beyond the silver screen.

"I made COVID happen," Lawrence joked about the timing of her first acting break. "I was just like, ‘I want to take a break.’ They were like, 'the world is shutting down.'"

In 2021, Lawrence spoke to Vanity Fair about other reasons that led up to her acting hiatus in 2019, admitting, "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have."

She continued, "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'"

Prior to her first break, Lawrence starred in films like "Passengers," "Mother!" and "Red Sparrow," which underperformed at the box office.

Lawrence told the outlet that she continued to take on roles during that time period because she was so used to "people-pleasing" in her career.

"I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life," Lawrence said. "Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

She continued, "I didn't have a life. I thought I should go get one."

Lawrence decided to do just that. In 2019, she married Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist. During her interview with Vanity Fair, she told the outlet that she enjoyed doing mundane tasks with her husband.

"I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done,'" she said.

In 2022, Lawrence and Maloney welcomed their first child together – a son, Cy Maroney. They welcomed their second child earlier this year, but have chosen not to disclose the baby's name or gender, sources told People at the time.

