ENTERTAINMENT

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh took sex scene 'further' than necessary, actor says

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield will star in the romantic comedy 'We Live In Time' releasing Oct. 11

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh accidentally took their sex scene in the upcoming film, "We Live In Time," "further" than needed. 

Garfield explained that he and Pugh did not hear the directors yell "cut" while filming the intimate scene and ended up taking it "further" than what was necessary for the film.

"We were getting into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we meant," Garfield told Josh Horowitz in a fan-captured video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Just because we never heard ‘cut,’ and it was feeling safe," he explained.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield at the "We Live In Time" premiere

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in the upcoming film, "We Live In Time." (Getty Images)

Garfield broke down what was going through his mind during the scene. "And we’re kind of like, ‘OK, we’ll go to the next thing, and the next thing. We’ll let this progress. And we’ll just carry on.’ At a certain point, both of us, I feel like we were telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a long take,'" he explained.

The actor then shared that he looked up at cameraman Stuart Bentley to see that he wasn't even filming him and Pugh.

"I look up and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator," Garfield explained. "Stuart has the camera by his side and is turned into the wall."

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Paris Fashion Week

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh took their sex scene "further" than intended. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The romantic comedy follows Garfield's character, Tobias, and Pugh's character, Almut's love story unfold as they deal with a medical diagnosis that alters their family.

At the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Garfield told E! News that this story line hit close to home for him after his mom passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019. 

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield Oscars

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's film releases in the U.S. on October 11. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I think art heals," he told the outlet at the time. "And I'm in the privileged position where I have an outlet for my own healing, my own grief."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Garfield and Pugh for comment.

"We Live In Time" releases on Oct. 11 in the U.S.

