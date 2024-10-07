Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh took sex scene 'further' than necessary, actor says

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh accidentally took their sex scene in the upcoming film, "We Live In Time," "further" than needed.

Garfield explained that he and Pugh did not hear the directors yell "cut" while filming the intimate scene and ended up taking it "further" than what was necessary for the film.

"We were getting into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we meant," Garfield told Josh Horowitz in a fan-captured video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Just because we never heard ‘cut,’ and it was feeling safe," he explained.

ANDREW GARFIELD ON WHY HE DOESN'T LIKE TO USE SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘I’M TOO SENSITIVE'

Garfield broke down what was going through his mind during the scene. "And we’re kind of like, ‘OK, we’ll go to the next thing, and the next thing. We’ll let this progress. And we’ll just carry on.’ At a certain point, both of us, I feel like we were telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a long take,'" he explained.

"We were getting into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we meant." — Andrew Garfield

The actor then shared that he looked up at cameraman Stuart Bentley to see that he wasn't even filming him and Pugh.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I look up and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator," Garfield explained. "Stuart has the camera by his side and is turned into the wall."

The romantic comedy follows Garfield's character, Tobias, and Pugh's character, Almut's love story unfold as they deal with a medical diagnosis that alters their family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, Garfield told E! News that this story line hit close to home for him after his mom passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

"I think art heals," he told the outlet at the time. "And I'm in the privileged position where I have an outlet for my own healing, my own grief."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Garfield and Pugh for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We Live In Time" releases on Oct. 11 in the U.S.