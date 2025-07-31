Liam Neeson calls filming 'Naked Gun' sex scene with Pamela Anderson ‘a little bit strange’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liam Neeson teased details about a sex scene with Pamela Anderson that fans will see in "The Naked Gun."

"There's a threesome," Neeson told Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show." "And one of the participants is very cold." The actor revealed the scene in question was his first time using an intimacy coordinator. Neeson claimed the experience was "a little bit strange."

"Well, Pamela and I knew..." Neeson began, before Colbert interrupted with, "You guys knew what to do? But did you know how to bring in a third or was that old hat for you?"

"No, that was a first," Neeson quipped while laughing. "That had to be specifically choreographed."

LIAM NEESON CONFESSES HE’S ‘MADLY IN LOVE’ WITH CO-STAR PAMELA ANDERSON

Neeson and Anderson have been "enjoying each other's company" after they wrapped filming for "The Naked Gun."

"It's a budding romance in the early stages," a source confirmed to People magazine. "It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neeson and Anderson have been promoting the comedy reboot, which premieres Aug. 1.

The "Naked Gun" co-stars appeared on the "Today" show on Tuesday morning, and at one point during the show, they were shown with their arms around each other in what appeared to be a passionate embrace.

Neeson, 73, gave Anderson, 58, a steamy kiss before the pair turned to the camera, looking surprised. The hosts were heard in the background saying, "They’re making out on the ‘Today’ show!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Neeson hinted at the relationship rumors during their interview, when host Craig Melvin asked, "What’s the deal here?"

After joking around, Neeson explained, "I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry – as two actors."

The "Taken" star added that nothing has been forced between the two. "It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."

Neither star has confirmed nor denied a romance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.