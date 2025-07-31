Expand / Collapse search
Liam Neeson calls filming 'Naked Gun' sex scene with Pamela Anderson ‘a little bit strange’

Neeson and Anderson are reportedly dating after wrapping filming of 'The Naked Gun'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Liam Neeson teased details about a sex scene with Pamela Anderson that fans will see in "The Naked Gun."

"There's a threesome," Neeson told Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show." "And one of the participants is very cold." The actor revealed the scene in question was his first time using an intimacy coordinator. Neeson claimed the experience was "a little bit strange."

"Well, Pamela and I knew..." Neeson began, before Colbert interrupted with, "You guys knew what to do? But did you know how to bring in a third or was that old hat for you?"

"No, that was a first," Neeson quipped while laughing. "That had to be specifically choreographed."

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at a movie premiere

Liam Neeson revealed details of a sex scene filmed with Pamela Anderson for "The Naked Gun." (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Neeson and Anderson have been "enjoying each other's company" after they wrapped filming for "The Naked Gun."

"It's a budding romance in the early stages," a source confirmed to People magazine. "It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson reportedly began dating after filming. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Neeson and Anderson have been promoting the comedy reboot, which premieres Aug. 1.

The "Naked Gun" co-stars appeared on the "Today" show on Tuesday morning, and at one point during the show, they were shown with their arms around each other in what appeared to be a passionate embrace.

Neeson, 73, gave Anderson, 58, a steamy kiss before the pair turned to the camera, looking surprised. The hosts were heard in the background saying, "They’re making out on the ‘Today’ show!"

Liam Neeson at Taken 2 screening

Liam Neeson acknowledged the chemistry he shares with Pamela Anderson during an interview on the "Today" show. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/WireImage)

Neeson hinted at the relationship rumors during their interview, when host Craig Melvin asked, "What’s the deal here?"

After joking around, Neeson explained, "I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry – as two actors."

The "Taken" star added that nothing has been forced between the two. "It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."

Neither star has confirmed nor denied a romance.

Pamela Anderson at a fashion event

Pamela Anderson stars alongside Liam Neeson in "The Naked Gun." (Getty Images)

