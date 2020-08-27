Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

As summer begins to draw to a close, it's time for streaming services to begin to change up their movie and TV selections for the month of September.

As far as Amazon Prime Video is concerned, the new month brings a bevy of original programs, including a second season of "The Boys," a new family-friendly film in "Dino Dana The Movie;" and a documentary called "All In: The Fight for Democracy" centering on American voter suppression and more.

Popular titles will be added as well, as the streamer has promised "Bewitched," "Sex and the City: The Movie," "Judy" and more.

So as not to miss out on anything due to hit Amazon Prime Video, here's a day-by-day breakdown of September's new additions.

September 1

Movies

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder's Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don't Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I'd Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I'm Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

Series

A Chef's Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Movies

Hell On The Border (2019)

September 4

Movies

Dino Dana The Movie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

September 16

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

Movies

All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

Movies

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Movies

Judy (2019)

Series

Utopia - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28

Movies

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29

Movies

Trauma Center (2019)

New in September – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

September 4

Movies

Guest House (2020)

September 15

Movies

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

September 18

Movies

Antebellum (2020)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019)