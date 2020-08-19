Expand / Collapse search
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020

With the end of a month comes the inevitable shuffling of content on the streaming platform’s library

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
As the summer draws to a close and the weather gets a little bit less hot, there’s no better time to find a new TV show or film series to binge-watch on Netflix.

With the end of a month comes the inevitable shuffling of content on the streaming platform's library. For those that want to spend a weekend catching up on one of director Robert Zemeckis' classics, September will see popular titles like the three movies that make up the "Back to the Future" franchise join the mix.

Unfortunately, as one family-friendly classic makes its way to Netflix’s library, other content has to fall away. September 2020 will mark users’ last chance to check out the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy before it’s removed from the platform for good.

To help dedicated binge-watchers and movie fanatics usher in the fall weather, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020:

ARRIVING IN SEPTEMBER

Available Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession

'Back to the Future' will be available on Netflix in Sept. 2020.

'Back to the Future' will be available on Netflix in Sept. 2020. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment via AP)

The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura

Available Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef's Table: BBQ
Freaks – You're One of Us

Available Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander

Available Sept. 4

Away
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Available Sept. 7

My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for "Superman"

Available Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Available Sept. 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma

Available Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen 
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms

Available Sept. 11

The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

Available Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy's Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2

'Enola Holmes' debuts on Netflix in Sept. 2020.

'Enola Holmes' debuts on Netflix in Sept. 2020. (Netflix)

Available Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!

Available Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word

Available Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched

Available Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Available Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express

Available Sept. 23

Enola Holmes
Waiting…

Available Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel

Available Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads

Available Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Available Sept. 27

Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4

Available Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Available Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death

The first three 'Jurassic Park' movies are leaving Netflix in September 2020.

The first three 'Jurassic Park' movies are leaving Netflix in September 2020. (Universal Pictures)

Available Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8

LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER

Leaving Sept. 4
Christopher Robin

Leaving Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving Sept. 10
The Forgotten

Leaving Sept. 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving Sept 16
The Witch

Leaving Sept. 17
Train to Busan

Leaving Sept. 20
Sarah's Key

Leaving Sept. 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving Sept. 22
20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving Sept. 26
The Grandmaster

Leaving Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

