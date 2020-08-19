Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020

As the summer draws to a close and the weather gets a little bit less hot, there’s no better time to find a new TV show or film series to binge-watch on Netflix.

With the end of a month comes the inevitable shuffling of content on the streaming platform’s library. For those that want to spend a weekend catching up on one of director Robert Zemeckis’ classics, September will see popular titles like the three movies that make up the “Back to the Future” franchise join the mix.

Unfortunately, as one family-friendly classic makes its way to Netflix’s library, other content has to fall away. September 2020 will mark users’ last chance to check out the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy before it’s removed from the platform for good.

To help dedicated binge-watchers and movie fanatics usher in the fall weather, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020:

ARRIVING IN SEPTEMBER

Available Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Available Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef's Table: BBQ

Freaks – You're One of Us

Available Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Available Sept. 4

Away

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Available Sept. 7

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for "Superman"

Available Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Available Sept. 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

Available Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Available Sept. 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

Available Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy's Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

Available Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Available Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

Available Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

Available Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Available Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Available Sept. 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

Available Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

Available Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Available Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Available Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Available Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Available Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

Available Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8

LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER

Leaving Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Leaving Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Leaving Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving Sept 16

The Witch

Leaving Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Leaving Sept. 20

Sarah's Key

Leaving Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

