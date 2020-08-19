Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020
With the end of a month comes the inevitable shuffling of content on the streaming platform’s library
As the summer draws to a close and the weather gets a little bit less hot, there’s no better time to find a new TV show or film series to binge-watch on Netflix.
With the end of a month comes the inevitable shuffling of content on the streaming platform’s library. For those that want to spend a weekend catching up on one of director Robert Zemeckis’ classics, September will see popular titles like the three movies that make up the “Back to the Future” franchise join the mix.
Unfortunately, as one family-friendly classic makes its way to Netflix’s library, other content has to fall away. September 2020 will mark users’ last chance to check out the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy before it’s removed from the platform for good.
To help dedicated binge-watchers and movie fanatics usher in the fall weather, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2020:
ARRIVING IN SEPTEMBER
Available Sept. 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Available Sept. 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef's Table: BBQ
Freaks – You're One of Us
Available Sept. 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Available Sept. 4
Away
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Available Sept. 7
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for "Superman"
Available Sept. 8
StarBeam: Season 2
Available Sept. 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
Available Sept. 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Available Sept. 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Available Sept. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy's Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
Available Sept. 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
Available Sept. 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
Available Sept. 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
Available Sept. 21
A Love Song for Latasha
Available Sept. 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Available Sept. 23
Enola Holmes
Waiting…
Available Sept. 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
Available Sept. 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Available Sept. 26
The Good Place: Season 4
Available Sept. 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Available Sept. 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Available Sept. 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
Available Sept. 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
LEAVING IN SEPTEMBER
Leaving Sept. 4
Christopher Robin
Leaving Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving Sept. 10
The Forgotten
Leaving Sept. 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving Sept. 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving Sept 16
The Witch
Leaving Sept. 17
Train to Busan
Leaving Sept. 20
Sarah's Key
Leaving Sept. 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving Sept. 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil