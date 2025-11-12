Elizabeth Hurley's striking red bikini photos earn praise from supermodel Heidi Klum

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley was more than ready to celebrate Tuesday.

On Nov. 11, Hurley took to Instagram to share bikini photos in a bright red suit. The bottom had gold detailing on the side, and she paired the look with a matching red cover-up.

"Happy Tuesday," she captioned the post, adding three red heart emoji.

In three of the photos, Hurley had her arms above her head. In the last picture, Hurley was standing and smiling at the camera.

Heidi Klum was among the hundreds of people commenting on Hurley's post.

"Fab 😍🔥," Klum wrote.

British TV host Trinny Woodall wrote, "Happy happy gorgeousness ❤️."

The English actress's latest round of bikini photos comes shortly after she shared her tips for posing in a bathing suit.

In October, Hurley shared a photo of herself in a mint green bikini with her arms above her head. In the caption, Hurley revealed her secret for good bikini photos — stretching.

"Happy Sunday! My secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH! If in doubt, arms up or lie down ♥️ (and remember your sunblock) ♥️♥️♥️," she captioned her post.

Another picture showed Hurley lying down on an outdoor couch with an arm and a leg in the air. Her last snap was of sunscreen, reminding her followers to use it.

While genetics play a big part in Hurley's youthful look, she previously gave her followers additional advice on how to take the perfect Instagram bikini photo.

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

The actress made headlines this year when she debuted her relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The two announced their romance on Instagram April 20 with a photo of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek.

Cyrus and Hurley first met on set while they were working on the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise." They reconnected when Hurley reached out to him during Cyrus’ divorce from singer Firerose, after two years without contact.

