Elizabeth Hurley says Billy Ray Cyrus romance works because of their surprising common ground

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are on cloud nine.

During the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2025 Hot Pink Party on Tuesday, Hurley gave some insight into the couple's romance.

"I have to go back to England tomorrow, but Billy will come to England soon," she told European news outlet RTL TV, per People.

When asked about what brought the unusual couple together, she answered, "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."

Hurley shared similar sentiments to Page Six, saying, "I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising. It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well."

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely."

Last month, the duo confirmed their relationship by posting a PDA-filled photo together.

Hurley included his 2009 song, "Back to Tennessee," in the post, a song which was released with the film "Hannah Montana: The Movie." In the song, Cyrus sings about leaving "fancy cars and diamond rings" behind to return to what he loves back at home and his Tennessee roots.

The new couple previously worked together with Kelsey Grammer on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise," and Hurley has admitted she has been a fan of Cyrus, 63, since watching "Hannah Montana" with her son.

"They’ve been friends for a long time and both found themselves single at the same time," a source previously told Page Six. "The romantic side started only a few weeks ago."

"Liz is great and visited him for Easter," a source told told People after the photo was shared. "They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around."

The insider added, "They had a great time shooting that movie together, it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him."

During an appearance on "The Ty Bentli Show" last month, Cyrus admitted he is the happiest he has been in a while with his new romance.

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus, 63, said, noting there's "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

Cyrus, who divorced Firerose last year, recently reflected on what matters most in his life.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner took to social media to address rumors of a family feud , praise his ex-wife Tish Cyrus for being a "strong" mother to their children and admit that he has made plenty of "mistakes" throughout his life.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the #StrongMothers out there," he began his post on Instagram. "Here's a couple that made our family who and what we are in this photo for Sunday Callin. My Mom Ruthie…who loved Will and her mama Mary who was born with the musical gift and passed it down to all of us in the family who play music by ear…Thank God she did, because I can't read a note. Speaking of…I too rarely comment on rumors…but on this given day…I give you my truth."

"I'm so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage…her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most," he continued, referencing his daughter, Miley Cyrus . "We are so close to a full healing. We have all been through a lot. On this Mother's Day, I would like to testify to a couple facts. 1.) I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also, and have an extra prayer for the CYRUS family…I humbly would accept."

"I must also add, as I witnessed just yesterday before 60 Gold Star Family's who had lost Sons and Daughters in service of our country…Please put a prayer in for them also…or give them mine if need be. Our family can heal. We are all still here. Those families have suffered a loss that can not be replaced or changed."

"2.) Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother," he concluded. "Trust me, I'm the first to admit, being married to me was not easy. I'm very good at making mistakes. A very imperfect man. But thank goodness…somewhere along the line my Mama also taught me, ‘life is a series of adjustments.’ Being honest here. Since I was a kid, I had to learn that lesson the hard way. Funny how history repeats itself. Full circle."

