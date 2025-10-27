Elizabeth Hurley admits the one thing 'fabulous' Billy Ray Cyrus is banned from doing with her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley is gushing over her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, and revealing the one thing they will not do together.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley called the country crooner "fabulous" and discussed where they stand as a couple.

"Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy," Hurley said.

Hurley said her only issue with her relationship with Cyrus is when it's time to go grocery shopping.

"He stays in the car … Because he would be annoying," she said with a laugh.

She explained that although Cyrus lives in Tennessee, he spent the summer with the actress in her hometown of Herefordshire, England.

"He loves it. Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee."

"He lives 40 minutes outside of Nashville. It’s so beautiful. Funnily enough, it actually looks a lot like England. Probably the equivalent of Surrey," Hurley said.

The pair, who debuted their relationship earlier this year, also understand each other's hair struggles.

"I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs. He has got very fuzzy hair. Before his is done it’s out here," she said, demonstrating the length of his hair.

Hurley continued, "So we’ve actually got contrast hair, which we aim to make look the same in the end."

In the interview, Hurley touched on how blending their families has been. Cyrus shares Trace, Brandi, Miley, Noah and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. He is also father to Christopher, his son from a previous relationship. Hurley has one son, Damian, from a previous relationship.

"Damian and Miley [Cyrus] have met. Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely," Hurley said.

Cyrus and Hurley went public with their relationship in April 2025 on Easter Sunday, posting a photo of the two of them in the middle of a field, in which Cyrus can be seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Prior to dating, the couple worked together on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise" with Kelsey Grammer. During an appearance on "The Ty Bentli Show," Cyrus said that while they didn't share many scenes, anytime they were on camera together, "there was a chemistry there."

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, adding there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

